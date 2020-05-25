Coronavirus: Mercedes-Benz India Launches Special Finance Options For Customers

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the introduction of 'Wishbox 2.0' a special, customised finance package for customers who plan to buy a car post-lockdown. Applicable only on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class and GLC SUV, the Wishbox 2.0 package offers three different kinds of financial schemes - industry-first 10 years long tenure loan, Drive More, Pay Less reduced EMI scheme, and 3 Month No EMI plan on standard loans. We have already seen similar financial packages being introduced by other carmakers like - Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki.

Commenting on new customised finance schemes, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "As the markets across the country starts reopening and operations begin in a graded manner, we are introducing 'Wishbox 2.0', a host of customised and highly flexible financial solutions, aimed at reinstalling customer confidence and empowering them to buy their Mercedes. 'Wishbox 2.0' is highly flexible and we are confident will instil customer confidence by offsetting some of their financial commitments. These smart financing solutions are one-of-its-kind and are our own way of supporting our customers' investments and addressing the prevalent market challenges."

The Drive More Pay Less plan offers Mercedes-Benz customers the option to pay reduced EMI for the first 6 months

The 3 Month No EMI plan offers customers the option to buy a new Mercedes-Benz car now and start paying EMI only after 3 months from the purchase. The scheme is applicable only on standard loan tenures of 3-, 4-, or 5-year period. On the other hand, with the Drive More Pay Less plan, Mercedes-Benz customers can buy a new car with 20 per cent down payment and pay reduced EMI for the first 6 months. Regular EMI will start only from the 7th month.

As for the long-term loan option, this scheme is a combination of 5 years Agility and 5 years refinance contracts, thus offering an extended tenure of 10 years. With this scheme, the monthly EMI comes down to as low as ₹ 1499/lakh, plus Mercedes Benz in India is offering guaranteed 5-year buy-back option as well. Also, the carmaker is offering ₹ 1 lakh price benefits to doctors who might plan to buy a Mercedes-Benz car. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz India has pledged that it will donate ₹ 15,000 to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief, for the first 500 cars sold online.

Mercedes-Benz has also started working on resuming retail operations in India. Talking about reopening dealerships Schwenk added, "We are swiftly getting back to business with gradual re-opening of our dealerships across markets following all the social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitization measures. We are confident, we will be able to operationalize the remaining outlets following the local authorities' directives, soon."

