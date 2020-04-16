Coronavirus: MG Motor India Explores New Cabin Sterilisation Technology For Cars

Last month, before the lockdown was announced, MG Motor India had said that all delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before they reach the customers' homes. However, given the severity of the current situation, the company has now decided to kick things a notch higher and look for new and more viable cabin sterilisation technologies for the Hector and ZS EV. The company is in talks with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces and is evaluating the possibility of installing the latter's patented cabin sterilisation technology, Cerafusion, in its models sold in India.

Medklinn's Cerafusion technology leverages active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms - naturally and without any chemicals. Not only does it eliminate bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin, it also sterilises its various surfaces, enabling complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car's cabin.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment. As a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights our readiness for the 'new normal' in the post-pandemic world."

Once approved, the system will be installed in all MG cars sold in India

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus, is getting serious with each day. The Indian government has already extended the compulsory lockdown by 3 weeks, until May 3. To support the nation during these tough times, MG India has already pledged ₹ 2 crore towards medical aid and has announced Affordable Ventilator Challenge, offering ₹ 10 lakh to anyone who comes up with a cost-effective ventilator to help treat coronavirus patients. Furthermore, MG India has announced its plan to 100-member women's hostel near the Halol plant in Gujarat, offering accommodation to the company's associate-level female employees along with housekeeping, food, and transportation facilities.

