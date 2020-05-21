Coronavirus: MG Motor India Introduces Shield+ Programme For Customers

As automakers gear up to open up dealerships across the country, there are new norms to cater to and new sales and service initiatives to make sure that customers have a safe environment at dealerships. MG Motor India too is gearing up for the new normal and it has introduced the 'MG Shield+' programme. The programme focuses on contact free technology, doorstep delivery of services and enhanced sanitization.

MG is furthering its digital push through voice interaction. The Shield+ comes with VPHY - offering voice-guided demonstration of its vehicles. Customers can walk up to MG cars at showrooms and be guided by automated voice instructions. During product walkaround, the customer can scan QR codes to receive voice-guided feature demonstrations.

The carmaker is also exploring in-car sterilization and complete disinfection through Medklinn's Cerafusion technology

MG Motor India will continue to roll out first-of-its-kind OTA (Over-The-Air) updates to the infotainment systems of MG cars. Customers will be able to upgrade the software of their MG's i-SMART infotainment system themselves, without needing to visit the service station. enables customers to avail several quick services including sanitization. The company is also offering disinfection, and fumigation through trained technicians at home. The carmaker has also initiated vehicle cabin fumigation with MGerm Clean in its vehicles under the 'Disinfect and Deliver' initiative.

MG Motor India is disinfecting all its cars in the showrooms inside out

Furthermore, the carmaker is also exploring in-car sterilization and complete disinfection through Medklinn's Cerafusion technology for its cars. The brand has also recently launched the MY MG APP, enabling its customers to track their vehicle while at service and make payments digitally.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "Shield+ is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers. The program keeps customer experience at the core and is driven by the innovation and technology, a core pillar at MG."

Under the Shield+ programme, MG Motor India also ensures the safety of both its customers as well as its employees by conducting thermal scanning of all staff and visitors, equipping them with PPEs, and periodic sanitization of display cars and premises alongside other initiatives.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.