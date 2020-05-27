New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Mumbai Gets A World-First, Unique Testing Facility On Wheels

The Covid testing bus has been prepared by an investee company of Classic legends which makes Jawa motorcycles along with IIT Alumni council and BMC.

The unique lab on wheels is reducing Coronavirus testing costs by up to 80 %

  • IIT Alumni council, BMC and Krsnaa diagnostics have made the testing bus
  • The bus conducts on-board genetic testing and contactless swab collection
  • Bus will increase testing capacity by 100 times in the next 100 days

An investee company of Classic legends, the manufacturer of Jawa Motorcycles has come up with a well-timed initiative on wheels when it comes to taking on the Coronavirus pandemic. Krsnaa diagnostics, a Pune based firm has developed India's first Covid19 testing bus that is set to rapidly increase the testing capacity in the state of Maharashtra. This testing facility on wheels has been a result of joint efforts put by the IIT Alumni council, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) and Krsnaa diagnostics.

Initially the bus is testing Corona warriors like police forces and sanitation workers

The bus that was flagged off in Mumbai is expected to travel to several parts of the city and state and help to increase testing of suspected Coronavirus carriers. The bus conducts on-board genetic testing, AI-based teleradiology and contactless RT-PCR swab collection. According to the manufacturers the bus will reduce Coronavirus testing cost by up to 80 % and is expected to increase the testing capacity by 100 times in the next 100 days. Currently the bus is able to take 10-15 test samples every hour and is disinfected after every single sample collection process.

The Covid19 testing bus is proving to be beneficial in densely populated areas where mass screening and rapid testing is required that too at an affordable cost. The idea which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world has also been designed keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind. In the initial phase the bus is being utilised to conduct more tests on Corona warriors like the police forces, sanitation workers and people who deliver essential services.

