New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Now Visit The Iconic Porsche Museum in Germany Virtually

The sports maker is taking you for an online tour to see a fantastic display of over 80 beauties made in different eras, from the comforts of your self-quarantine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Porsche museum is located in the German city of Stuttgart, next to company headquarters

Highlights

  • Doors of the Porsche museum are closed due to Coornavirus pandemic
  • The oldest car diplayed at the museum was made way back in 1898
  • The exhibits at the museum are changed on a regular basis

If you want to take a closer look at the some of the most iconic cars made by Porsche over decades, the best place to head is its museum that is located right next to the company headquarters in Stuttgart. However owing to the ongoing lockdowns enforced in several parts across the globe it is almost impossible for you to head there. The company itself has closed down the doors of the museum as advised by the local authorities. But you can still visit this piece of heritage as Porsche is now conducting virtual tours for the same.

On display at the Porsche Museum are more than 80 vehicles and many small exhibits which are set in a unique ambience. As expected there are some world famous iconic vehicles such as the 911, 917, 356 and the 550 to feast your eyes on. Apart from that the museum also exhibits some of technical achievements of Ferdinand Porsche from the early 1900s. The "Porsche before 1948" exhibition area also displays the first construction of Ferdinand Porsche, the 1898 Egger-Lohner which believe it or not was an electric vehicle.

kqi5u2dk

1898 Porsche Egger-Lohner electric car, first car ever made by Ferdinand Porsche
Photo Credit: Twitter @gdalmiathinks

0 Comments

Functioning as a living automobile museum, the exhibits are changed on a regular basis and visitors always find something new to discover. So, if you have been there earlier you can still consider doing this tour while being in home quarantine. Just head over to the company website to join the virtual tour and relish many of the iconic beauties made by the sports car maker for almost a century. You can also head to the Instagram page of Porsche museum to chat with former race car drivers who have represented the brand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Porsche models

Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.82 - 1.99 Crore *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.19 - 1.92 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 69.98 - 85.03 Lakh *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 1.96 - 2.09 Crore *
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
₹ 86 Lakh *
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster
₹ 89.9 Lakh *
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
₹ 1.32 - 1.98 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities