Coronavirus: Now Visit The Iconic Porsche Museum in Germany Virtually

If you want to take a closer look at the some of the most iconic cars made by Porsche over decades, the best place to head is its museum that is located right next to the company headquarters in Stuttgart. However owing to the ongoing lockdowns enforced in several parts across the globe it is almost impossible for you to head there. The company itself has closed down the doors of the museum as advised by the local authorities. But you can still visit this piece of heritage as Porsche is now conducting virtual tours for the same.

On display at the Porsche Museum are more than 80 vehicles and many small exhibits which are set in a unique ambience. As expected there are some world famous iconic vehicles such as the 911, 917, 356 and the 550 to feast your eyes on. Apart from that the museum also exhibits some of technical achievements of Ferdinand Porsche from the early 1900s. The "Porsche before 1948" exhibition area also displays the first construction of Ferdinand Porsche, the 1898 Egger-Lohner which believe it or not was an electric vehicle.

1898 Porsche Egger-Lohner electric car, first car ever made by Ferdinand Porsche

Photo Credit: Twitter @gdalmiathinks

Functioning as a living automobile museum, the exhibits are changed on a regular basis and visitors always find something new to discover. So, if you have been there earlier you can still consider doing this tour while being in home quarantine. Just head over to the company website to join the virtual tour and relish many of the iconic beauties made by the sports car maker for almost a century. You can also head to the Instagram page of Porsche museum to chat with former race car drivers who have represented the brand.

