The Ola group has taken another major step in helping the state of Tamil Nadu in its fight against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In the last one month, India's largest mobility platform has already contributed ₹ 5 crore to the PM CARES fund along with pledging another ₹ 3 crore to Chief Minister relief funds of various states. In its latest move the cab aggregator has contributed ₹ 50 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund to help fight against the pandemic.

Regular Ola operations have resumed in over 100 Orange and Green zone cities. Ola says the fund will support prevention and relief measures including healthcare support and addressing economic relief measures in the state. Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group said, “We are facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time and the Ola Group remains committed to helping states, communities and those most affected by the pandemic. We extend our humble contribution to the state of Tamil Nadu as we work together towards fighting COVID-19. We are grateful to the men and women, who in these extraordinary times, are serving at the frontlines in these challenging times.”

Mobilising support for the entire driver-partner community during the lockdown period, Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, has launched a crowdsourcing initiative, “Drive the Driver Fund.” Ola employees have already contributed ₹ 20 crores towards this cause, while Aggarwal himself has pledged his 1 year's salary towards the fund. The company has already resumed operations in over 100 Orange and Green cities across the country while continuing to provide emergency services in many Red zone areas.

