Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled

The already-postponed 2020 New York Auto Show has been officially cancelled for this year. The event has been postponed until next year. The event will now be held on April 2, 2021.

2021 New York Auto Show will be held from April 2 next year

  • Already postponed 2020 New York Auto Show has been cancelled
  • Organisers cancelled the auto show because of the Coronavirus outbreak
  • 2021 New York Auto Show will be held from April 2 next year
The 2020 New York Auto Show which was postponed to August due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, has been officially called off. The annual motor show will only take place next year. The organisers of the April event were forced to reschedule the show to this August because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world is still dealing with the coronavirus, the organisers have opted to cancel the show for this year. Moreover, the Javits centre where the event is hosted every year has been converted into a field hospital for treating the COVID-19 patients. However, the facility is yet to be used as a treatment centre and it remains on standby if the need arises.

Also Read: 2020 Geneva Motor Show Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare

Now, the motor show will be hosted on April 2, 2021, and will run until April 11, 2021. Moreover, the chances for hosting the event would have been minimal as the government has issued orders to stay-at-home as well as limit gatherings as much as possible.

The Geneva Motor Show was the first automotive event to be called off due to the Coronavirus followed by the Detroit Auto Show and Paris Motor Show. The novel Coronavirus has majorly impacted the automotive industry, from cancelling motorsport events to production operations. However, carmakers have gradually started resuming the operations at the facilities with specific guidelines and necessary precautions.

The 2020 New York Auto Show was expected to bring some exciting new products which included the  Ford Bronco Sport, which was expected to be revealed in April this year. While several carmakers are still regulating their launch schedules, a handful auto players bowed out from the New York show long before the event was impacted by the virus.

