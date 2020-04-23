Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Cancelled

Indian auto enthusiasts and even the automakers that showcased all they had planned, were fortunate as we managed to pull off the Auto Expo 2020 this year in February just ahead of the mayhem that broke out in March due to the Coronavirus crisis. All auto shows falling in the calendar after February have been put off owing to the global pandemic and in a bid to avoid any mass gathering, even the famous Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been cancelled this year.

Obviously cancellation of any auto show is disheartening for motor heads but this announcement is even more disappointing as with Concours d'Elegance completing 70 editions, the 2020 or 70th edition was supposed to be a milestone year and quite a few special showcases and announcements were expected. William L Perocchi, CEO- Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance said, "Pebble Beach Company has been pleased to host this event since its beginning, and we look forward to hosting the 70th celebration in 2021. This event does more than celebrate great cars; it benefits so many people in need. Ultimately, the continued health and safety of everyone associated with the Concours is our number one priority, which led us to this difficult decision. We recognise that cancelling the 2020 Event will be disappointing to many, although we are confident it is appropriate under these unique circumstances."

Tickets will be valid for the next edition as well.

The event that was originally scheduled to be held on August 16 this year has been postponed to August 15, 2021. All tickets that were purchased this year will be valid in the next edition and those who are not sure to visit next year can claim a refund as well. The official statement also mentions that the event will remain as planned, with a display of past Best of Show winners along with the Stillwater Cove, and special categories focussing on Pininfarina coachwork, Porsche 917, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing, Iso, Early Electrics and the Carrera Panamericana.

