Coronavirus Pandemic: Ashok Leyland Resumes Plant Operations

Ashok Leyland says it will have to check its supply chain readiness before resuming production

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has announced resuming operations at its plants, after suspending production for over a month. The plant operations have commenced in accordance with the local guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, under Lockdown 3.0. The commercial vehicle maker says that it has currently only partially resumed operations and plans gradually ramp up production across facilities.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Posts Zero Sales For The First Time Ever In April 2020

Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said, "With the relaxation of the lockdown, we have resumed operations in all our plants across the country, after obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. In accordance with the stated guidelines as given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the relevant local authorities, we shall be ensuring all the necessary health and safety protocols in our facilities, for all stakeholders."

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ashok Leyland To Make Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

The company says that before resuming production, it will have to take into consideration the Work in Progress (WIP) that were on hold at the time of announcement of lockdown. Secondly, it will have to check the supply chain readiness after opening, and most importantly the preparedness of the ancillary units to supply us critical components, for sustained production of vehicles.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Gets Permission To Resume Operations

Ashok Leyland announced receiving permission to resume operations at its Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar plants, however, the company wanted to wait and assess its supply chain readiness and plans to commence production based on market demand. Earlier this month, the company released its sales numbers for the month of April 2020, during which, for the first time, the company registered zero vehicle sales, domestic and exports combined, due to the lockdown.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.