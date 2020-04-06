Coronavirus Pandemic: Beijing Motor Show Rescheduled

The coronavirus pandemic certainly caught everyone by surprise and from then on all events have been cancelled. In fact, motor shows have been hit as well and the Geneva Motor Show was the first to announced a cancellation. This announcement was followed by the Detroit, New York Motor Shows getting cancelled as well. Now, the organisers of the Beijing Auto Show have announce the postponement of the show which was scheduled to take place from April 21 to April 30.

Also Read: Detroit Motor Show Cancelled

The organisers said in a statement, " In light of the serious challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (AUTO CHINA 2020), have decided to postpone the auto show which was initially planned at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year so as to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. The AUTO CHINA 2020 is rescheduled to the following date - September 26 to October 5, 2020."

Also Read: Paris Motor Show's Format To Be Changed

As said in the statement, the Beijing Auto Show is now postponed to Septemeber 26 - October 5, 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic has certainly had a massive effect on the auto industry globally, with plants shutting down and production coming to a halt. The auto companies have shifted their focus from making cars to producing the current need of nations - face shields, face masks and ventilators. A host of companies have already started making these and the distribution to the home market too has started.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.