Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000

Ceat Tyres under the leadership of RPG Foundation has initiated a sanitization drive of trucks, delivering essential goods across Mumbai amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tyre company has partnered with the All India Truck Worker's Association (AITWA), Bombay Goods & Transport Association (BGTA) and Western Union LPG Association (WULA) to sanitise trucks across various vehicle loading point such as Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key points of entry/exit of vehicles that bring goods to the city.

The sanitization drive includes sanitization of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitizers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners. So far, the sanitization drive has been carried out for over 811 trucks and the plan is to cover 1000 truck by the end of 19th April 2020.

To reach out to the needy people during this lockdown, CEAT has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India. So far, more than 68,500 food packets have been distributed in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur and Jabalpur with an average of 5,800 freshly cooked food packets distribution on a daily basis during this critical time.

Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer - CEAT Tyres Ltd said "The sanitisation drive, distribution of food packets and deployment of our ever ready COVID-19 Warriors are all initiatives that are aimed at providing essential care during these unprecedented times."

