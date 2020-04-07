Coronavirus Pandemic: Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Pushed To 2021

French automaker Groupe PSA was all set to enter the Indian market this year with the Citroen brand. However, the unprecedented lockdown because of the COVID-19 crisis world over has put the company's plans on hold for now. The manufacturer has announced that it is delaying the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV in India to the first quarter of 2021, under the current circumstances. The SUV was originally scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2020. The company has also temporarily closed its offices located in Chennai, along with the plants in Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, until further directive from the state government.

Groupe PSA said that the Citroen C5 Aircross' commercial launch has been rescheduled since the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be a more favourable period economically, where consumer sentiments are more upbeat. The decision to postpone the launch was taken after a discussion with the brand's dealer partners.

Groupe PSA expects first quarter of 2021 to be a more favourable period economically for the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross

Furthermore, Groupe PSA has decided that the automaker will maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed program. The new program will see the manufacturer introduce its first made-in-India, made-for-India vehicle that's slated to arrive next year in the country. The C-Cubed program was announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA.

Meanwhile, Groupe PSA has instructed employees to work from home, while the Indian leadership is said to be on constant touch with all stakeholders including dealers, agencies and vendors during these challenging times.

