FCA India has pledged financial aid of nearly ₹ 2 crore towards the supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), dry food, hygiene essentials and hospitalization for those most in need in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. Specifically, FCA India Engineering has partnered with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of 'Family Kits' to 1500 families in the two cities. A Family Kit, sufficient for a family of 4-5 individuals, comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials (including toothpaste, soap and hand wash) and PPE.

FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai as well as Naidu Hospital, run by Pune Municipal Corporation and which specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment, and Naidu Hospital will be supplied with air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients. In addition to the financial aid, FCA India's employees have voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards alleviating the lives of the needy.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "Our initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. I am also incredibly proud that our employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts."

