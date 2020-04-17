Coronavirus Pandemic: Ferrari Starts Making Respiratory Valves

The iconic Ferrari Formula 1 factory in Maranello, Italy, is up to something very different these days. The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that the team is now focused on finding solutions that will help come up with a solution. The company has started producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at the plant as one of its initiatives in support of health workers treating Coronavirus patients. The department in the Maranello factory, where car prototypes are usually built, is producing these thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology.

Some of these valves have been developed by Mares, a diving equipment manufacturer, tailor-made to fit their masks so as to create emergency masks to assist patients suffering from respiratory failures. The logistics of the project were handled by Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem, who also helped with the research of the different companies who contributed to the success of the project. Ferrari has also shared that other fittings are being supplied to Solid Energy, who will use them to transform Decathlon snorkel masks into aids to protect healthcare workers exposed to infection.

The sportscar giant is working on converting snorkelling masks into respirators.

In the next few days, Ferrari plans to manufacture more equipment that are already being distributed by some of the companies involved, with the coordination of the Italian Civil Protection, to various Italian hospitals including those in Bergamo, Genoa, Modena, and Sassuolo as well as to health workers in the town of Medicina, near Bologna. Italy is amongst the worst affected countries anywhere in the world with total number of Coronavirus cases hitting 1,68,941 on April 16th 2020. The pandemic has also resulted in 22,170 deaths in the country and these measures by Ferrari will certainly help in bringing down these numbers.

