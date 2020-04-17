New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Ferrari Starts Making Respiratory Valves

Ferrari has entered into various collaborations to produce valves for respirators and fittings for protective masks and distributing them to medical facilities.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The respiratory valves are being made in Ferrari factory in Italian town of Maranello.

Highlights

  • Ferrari is converting snorkelling masks into respirator valves.
  • These valves are being made in factory's car prototype department.
  • Equipment distribution to hospitals has already been initiated.

The iconic Ferrari Formula 1 factory in Maranello, Italy, is up to something very different these days. The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that the team is now focused on finding solutions that will help come up with a solution. The company has started producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at the plant as one of its initiatives in support of health workers treating Coronavirus patients. The department in the Maranello factory, where car prototypes are usually built, is producing these thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology.

Some of these valves have been developed by Mares, a diving equipment manufacturer, tailor-made to fit their masks so as to create emergency masks to assist patients suffering from respiratory failures. The logistics of the project were handled by Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem, who also helped with the research of the different companies who contributed to the success of the project. Ferrari has also shared that other fittings are being supplied to Solid Energy, who will use them to transform Decathlon snorkel masks into aids to protect healthcare workers exposed to infection.

Ferrari

Ferrari Cars

GTC4Lusso

488 Spider

Portofino

812 Superfast

488 GTB

California T

orrdmsmc

The sportscar giant is working on converting snorkelling masks into respirators.

0 Comments

In the next few days, Ferrari plans to manufacture more equipment that are already being distributed by some of the companies involved, with the coordination of the Italian Civil Protection, to various Italian hospitals including those in Bergamo, Genoa, Modena, and Sassuolo as well as to health workers in the town of Medicina, near Bologna. Italy is amongst the worst affected countries anywhere in the world with total number of Coronavirus cases hitting 1,68,941 on April 16th 2020. The pandemic has also resulted in 22,170 deaths in the country and these measures by Ferrari will certainly help in bringing down these numbers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ferrari GTC4Lusso with Immediate Rivals

Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari
GTC4Lusso

Popular Ferrari Cars

Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.2 - 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 4.34 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 3.5 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 3.88 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 3.8 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
Select your City
or select from popular cities