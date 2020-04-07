Coronavirus Pandemic: Ford India To Make Face Shields At Chennai And Sanand Facilities

Ford India has set up a team at its Chennai and Sanand plants to produce face shields

Ford India today announced a series of initiatives to help fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ford has set up a team to produce personal protective equipment - face shields, at its Chennai and Sanand plants. The protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers and will be distributed to doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff. Furthermore, the company has said that it will contribute to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and is also working towards raising $1 million potential aid as part of Ford's global COVID-19 Donation Match program.

Through the COVID-19 Donation Match, Ford plans to cover the needs of the specially-abled communities suffering from the virus outbreak. The programme also offers Ford's employees, as well as their families and friends, an opportunity to donate to non-profits and other community organisations in their efforts to meet coronavirus-related needs in more than 20 countries around the world.

The protective face shield will be distributed to doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff

Speaking about the company's initiatives, Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India "Health and safety of our workforce, customers and communities is our highest priority. From knowledge to resources, we are deploying everything in our means to help fight this pandemic".

