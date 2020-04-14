Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Donates 60 Mobile Ambulances Across India

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has donated 60 custom-made two-wheeler ambulances across India. These two-wheeler ambulances will act as first responders and will be handed over to the relevant authorities in the country. These utilitarian mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and moving them to the nearest hospitals. These ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with a displacement of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories include sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren.

(The Hero MotoCorp Ambulance will have sleeping facilty, medicines, fire extinguisher and a siren too)

The Hero group, including Hero Motocorp have pledged a total of ₹ 100 crore towards relief. Half of this sum, ₹ 50 Crore, will be contributed to the recently created PM-Cares Fund and the remaining ₹ 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. This will include deploying modified motorcycles as two-wheeler ambulances in rural areas, distributing masks, sanitisers, gloves and 100 ventilators apart from distributing 15,000 meals on a daily basis to daily wage workers, stranded labourers and homeless families in Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The BML Munjal University - run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in the state of Haryana in India, has offered its 2,000-bed hostel for use as isolation & treatment ward to the local health department as well.

