Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Steps Up Relief Work

Hero MotoCorp has stepped up its Coronavirus relief work in India. The company has now focussed its attention to making sanitisers and face masks. Hero has already made and distributed around 5,000 litres of sanitisers to relevant authorities and to the underprivileged. The sanitisers are being manufactured at Hero's manufacturing facilities. The hand sanitisers are being manufactured as per Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and standards. Hero has manufactured and donated 4 lakh protective face masks to relevant authorities as well. The company has also donated over 2,000 motorcycles to authorities across India in order to be used in COVID-19 relief operations.

(Hero is manufacturing sanitiser at its plants according to guidelines laid down by ICMR)

Hero also donated 60 custom-made two-wheeler ambulances across India. These two-wheeler ambulances will act as first responders and will be handed over to the relevant authorities in the country. These utilitarian mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and moving them to the nearest hospitals. These ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with a displacement of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories include sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren.

(The Hero MotoCorp Ambulance will have sleeping facilty, medicines, fire extinguisher and a siren too)

The company is also employing its canteen kitchens at its manufacturing facilities to prepare meals for the community. Hero is distributing 15,000 meals every day and has distributed over 3 lakh meals so far to wage workers, stranded labourers and homeless families in areas of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. It has distributed over 6,000 ration kits in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala as well.

The Hero group, including Hero Motocorp have pledged a total of ₹ 100 crore towards relief. Half of this sum, ₹ 50 Crore, will be contributed to the recently created PM-Cares Fund and the remaining ₹ 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. The BML Munjal University which is run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in the state of Haryana in India, has offered its 2,000-bed hostel for use as isolation & treatment ward to the local health department as well.

