Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Donates 5 Crore To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

In addition to donating Rs. 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, Hyundai has announced several other initiatives like - providing consumables and medical kits to hospitals in India, assist in the production of ventilators, and giving dry rations.

The donation came through Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India

Highlights

  • Hyundai Motor India Foundation has made the donation to the Relief Fund
  • Hyundai has announced several other initiatives and relief measures
  • Hyundai will be supporting the fabrication of ventilators in India

Hyundai India today announced that it will be donating ₹ 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund as its contribution towards the fight against COVID-19. The donation came through Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, and the company officials have handed over the cheque to N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department. Additional, Hyundai has announced several other initiatives like - providing consumables and medical kits to hospitals in India, assistance in the production of ventilators, and giving dry rations.

50krm46k

Hyundai is also running a campaign promote social distancing with a bunch of tweaked logos

Also Read: Coronavirus: Hyundai Logo Re-imagined To Promote Social Distancing

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "As a responsible and caring automobile brand, we stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades. In line with our Global Vision - 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to undertaking all efforts that will help India overcome this crisis."

Also Read: Hyundai Tops UV Sales In March With Over 12,800 Units, Led By New Creta, Venue

0 Comments

Hyundai has announced that it will be supporting the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids, however, the specifics are yet to be announced. Furthermore, in addition to the distributing PPEs, masks and other safety kits to medical personals, and dry rations for needy people, the company is also importing advanced diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea that could help over 25,000 people.

