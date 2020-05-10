New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Eyeing Steady Approach Before Starting Full Scale Car Production

Hyundai is looking to produce around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month from its Sriperumbudur facility through shift operations. But, the company is eyeing for the slow and steady approach before starting a full-scale production.

Hyundai is taking all the measures and steps for social distancing at Sriperumbudur facility

  • Hyundai Made 200 Cars On Day 1 Post Production Resumption
  • Hyundai is looking to produce around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month
  • The carmaker is following 100 per cent compliance with social distancing

Hyundai Motor India has restarted production at its Chennai-based plant by ensuring 100 per cent compliance to social distancing and adhering to all the guidelines issued by the State and Central government. On the very first day of manufacturing resumption, the South Korean automaker was able to roll out 200 cars at the plant. The carmaker is looking to produce around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month from its Sriperumbudur facility through shift operations. The company stopped the entire production and operations at the plant as the lockdown was imposed across the country starting March 23, 2020.

Hyundai Motor India Produced 200 Cars On Day 1 Post Production Resumption

However, the carmaker has now restarted the operations at the plant. Though the production is carried out in shifts, the company is currently opting for a wait and watch strategy before going all-guns before pushing for full-scale car production. Hyundai also confirmed that all its vendors are on track and that's the reason it's been able to restart production at the plant.

Speaking with NDTV, Tarun Garg, Director Sales, Hyundai India said, "Hyundai Motor India understands that we have to play an important role in bringing the economy back on track and I think towards that we had just started preparations for starting production of vehicles. Of course, we had taken all the permissions from the state government for that. So Yesterday, we are very happy to announce that 200 vehicles have rolled out. We believe it is a humble beginning but a very important one towards normalcy. Going forward we see that slowly we want to ramp up the production and take it from there."

The carmaker is also taking strict safety and sanitisation measures for its dealerships as well as workshops by dispatching around 6.8 lakh masks including 3-Ply, N-90 and N-95. Additionally, the company has also provided 20,000 half-litre & 1.5 lakh 100 ml cases of sanitizers for customers, sales, service and backend staff across all dealerships.

