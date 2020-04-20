New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai India Donates ₹ 7 Crore To PM CARES Fund

Hyundai Motor India's Rs. 7 crore donation to the PM CARES Fund, is in addition to the Rs. 5 crore the company has already donated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Hyundai is also involved in other support initiatives like donating imported testing kits, PPEs and masks

Highlights

  • Hyundai has also donated Rs. 5 crore to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund
  • Hyundai has donated imported COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Kits worth Rs. 4 Cr
  • Hyundai has partnered with Air Liquide to increase ventilator production

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic is getting calamitous with each day and the nation could use all the help it gets to fight COVID-19. Last month, the government created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak. Today, Hyundai Motor India announced donating ₹ 7 crore to the relief fund, which is in addition to the ₹ 5 crore donation the company made to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Donates 5 Crore To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

Hyundai has also made a ₹ 5 crore donation to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

Also Read: Coronavirus: Hyundai Logo Re-imagined To Promote Social Distancing

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "The core values of our foundation inspire us to strive for the betterment of society. Our contribution to the PM CARES Fund stands testament to solidarity we hold with the people of India, amidst this crisis."

Also Read: Hyundai India Provides Advanced Kits For Coronavirus Testing

The donation is one among many other initiatives the company has undertaken to support the fight against the virus. Hyundai has already handed over special diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits worth ₹ 4 crore, imported from South Korea, which are claimed to be highly accurate and will help over 25,000 people. Additionally, the company has partnered with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of ventilators and is also developing Ambu Bag Actuators in-house to help treat coronavirus patients. Furthermore, Hyundai has also distributed PPEs, masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana, along with dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to adversely impacted sections of society.

