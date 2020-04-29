Coronavirus Pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover Scales Up Production Of Face Shields For NHS In The UK

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it is scaling up production of face shields or protective visors that are being used by healthcare and essential service workers in the UK, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The automaker will now produce 14,000 face visors each week for key workers across the UK that are part of the National Health Service (NHS). The production increase has been attributed to the new tooling developed by WHS plastics that has helped Increase the production capacity for the automaker. With the unexpected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, several automakers have been building ventilators, face masks, face shields and even PPE kits to support the healthcare systems globally.

Speaking on the initiative, Ben Wilson, Jaguar Land Rover Additive Manufacturing and Prototype Design Manager, said, "We hope that by providing the files for download, many more companies will be inspired to use their 3D-printing facilities to print vital PPE equipment for our keyworkers. Every effort, however small it may seem, is a contribution to a collective effort that will ensure our emergency services have what they need to continue their vital work."

Paul Nicholson, Group Managing Director for WHS Plastics, said, "Each and every day, our NHS heroes are risking their lives to ensure that those affected by Coronavirus receive urgent medical attention. In manufacturing, we are uniquely placed to support our essential services, to help deliver critical equipment to those on the frontline here in the Midlands. It's a small effort, but by working with Jaguar Land Rover we can help turn the tide."

Jaguar Land Rover announced that the manufacture of 3D-printed face shields at its Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon

Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover announced that the manufacture of 3D-printed face shields at its Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon. The British automaker has been supplying the 3D printed face visors to NHS Trusts across the UK including the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust. The company is capable of producing an excess of 2000 units of face visors every day with a each headband generated in 30 seconds. The company has released the design of its 3D printed face shields for anyone who wants to replicate the same at their end.

The designs have been approved by the NHS and the JLR face shields are reusable and can be dismantled, cleaned and used again. The automaker has also offered it's R&D expertise to the UK government, as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support.

