Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service, Warranty Till June 30 2020

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown.

With the lockdown likely to be extended for another fortnight, automakers are reassuring their customers that they will not lose out on any of the benefits like free service, warranty and extended warranties that have been opted for. Maruti Suzuki had already announced in May that free services, warranty and extended warranty that were expiring between March 15, 2020 and April 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020 ensuring that customers have ample time to renew or avail of services post the lockdown period. Now, the company has announced an extension to the validity of free Service, warranty and extended warranty for its the customers.

 Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire facelift during the lockdown

Maruti Suzuki said that customers whose warranty period validity is expiring in May 2020 will now be extended till June 2020. This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown. The benefits to customers include primary warranty, extended warranty and free service.

The company has also reached out to customers to give them some precautionary tips to prevent car damage during the lockdown called to fight against the novel Coronavirus. It has sent over 25 million SMS to its existing customers. Apart from a common advisory, Maruti Suzuki has also issued a specific advisory on battery protection, as the vehicles will be parked for a long time. For regular vehicles, Maruti has asked its customers to start their vehicles once in a month and keep the engine running for 15 mins. For SHVS or all mild hybrid vehicles, the company has asked its customers to start the engine and turn on the headlights once in a month and keep them on for 30 mins.

