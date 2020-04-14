Coronavirus Pandemic: Mumbai Police Vans Turn Into Sanitisation Units

The Coronavirus pandemic is posing multiple challenges to all stakeholders. Especially those who are fighting the disease on the frontlines are always at a greater risk while performing their duties. The law enforcing agencies are doing a stellar job of ensuring the nationwide lockdown in the most efficient way. But self care is also necessary and the Police forces in both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have now come out with a unique way to ensure their staffs on duty are kept free of any risk arising out of the crisis.

A few vans belonging to the Police force have now been converted into sanitization units. Though sanitisation rooms have also been set up at some Police stations in the city, the advantages here are many folds. These vans can be taken to multiple points in the city wherever the force is doing checks and they can go through a sanitisation process while doing their jobs. Owing to these vans the police staffs are going through process of sanitisation at least twice in day.

The force is also doing sanitisation of vehicles that are transporting essential goods into the city.

Along with preparing such units the force is constantly undergoing the process of sanitisation of vehicles are transporting essential good in the city. They have also been providing food and other essentials to drivers of vehicles are getting these supplies into the city. On Tuesday, a preliminary medical examination of the officers and staff working at all the police check posts in the Navi Mumbai border was also conducted by the state health department. This was done on the orders of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.

