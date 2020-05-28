New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Nissan To Restart U.S. Auto Plants From June 1

Nissan's vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi and powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee plant to resume production on June 1, followed by its Smyrna, Tennessee vehicle assembly plant on June 8.

Most U.S. auto industry plants have reopened after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Highlights

  • Nissan plans to begin restarting its shuttered U.S. plants
  • Nissan's plants in Canton and Decherd will restart on June 1
  • Its Smyrna, Tennessee assembly plant will restart on June 8

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said Wednesday it plans to begin restarting its shuttered U.S. manufacturing operations beginning June 1.

The Infiniti Decherd powertrain plant resumed limited production on May 1. Most U.S. auto industry plants have reopened after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic but with limited shifts.

