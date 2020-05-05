Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Introduces Safer Ride Initiatives On Resumption Of Operations

The Government of India has given some relief to several businesses in the Lockdown 3.0 due to which cab aggregators like Ola and Uber have been allowed to operate in Green and Orange zones with a maximum of two passengers. However, the threat of the pandemic is still prevailing and we need to be really cautious, taking all safety precautions to avoid the spread of the novel Coronavirus outbreak and maintain social distancing. Ola has also introduced 10 steps which should be practiced by the driver and the rider in a bid to make the ride safer and eliminate the risk of COVID-19.

Also Read: Ola's Free Ambulance Service To Aid Non-Coronavirus Patients

As far as drivers are concerned, they are strictly prohibited to enter red zones areas and will have to share a selfie wearing mask on their partner app, before starting any ride. The cabs will also have to be equipped with hygiene kits like masks, sanitizers and disinfectants which can be taken from any walk-in centres across cities. They will also have to ensure that the cabs are regularly cleaned and all areas that come in frequent human contact like door handles, grab handles, switches and seats among other will have to be sanitized. Lastly, drivers are also allowed to cancel their duties if they see any customer approaching towards the cab without masks.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola Contributes ₹ 50 Lakh To Haryana Chief Minister's Fund

Drivers are not allowed to switch on the AC and will have to roll down the windows.

As far as customers go, for them wearing mask and sanitize their hands before every ride is compulsory. For re circulation of air, AC in all cabs will remain switched-off and windows will be kept open during all rides. Following government guidelines, not more than two passengers will be allowed inside a cab and passengers will have to load and unload their luggage themselves. Moreover, customers are also encouraged to make cashless payments in a bid to avoid any physical contact.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola's Emergency Services For Your Hospital Visits

Commenting on the launch of the initiative and resuming operations, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola said, "We thank the Central Government for recognizing the importance of mobility in these difficult times. As we reopen our platform to millions of citizens for their commute and driver-partners whose livelihoods are dependent on serving mobility needs, safety of both continues to be the topmost priority for us. Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort, and will be possible only with both our driver-partners and customers doing their bit to ensure that everyone has access to safe and high-quality mobility."

Also Read: Ola Donates ₹ 8 Crore In Coronavirus Relief Funds

Starting today, operations will be launched in a phased manner across cities. Ola Emergency services across 15 cities continue to operate as per its existing protocol exclusively for trips to and from hospitals.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.