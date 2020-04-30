Coronavirus Pandemic: Porsche Extends Warranty Scheme By Three Months

Porsche has extended the new car warranty by a further three months for all cars with a new car warranty expiring between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. It will be offered at no additional costs for customers and will be valid worldwide, including all markets. The offer is also valid for customers who have purchased a Porsche Approved warranty to follow on after the expiry of their original new car warranty. If the Porsche Approved warranty has a starting date within the specified time period, it will also be extended by three months.

Also Read: Porsche 911 Gets Mildly Updated For Model Year 2021

Daniel Schukraft, Head of Aftersales at Porsche AG said, "Our ultimate aim is to create enthusiasm among our customers - this includes providing outstanding services particularly in difficult times. We have therefore decided to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Customers do not have to do anything, the Porsche Centers will process the extension automatically."

Also Read: Porsche 911 Back With A Manual Transmission

The scheme is applicable for all cars with a new car warranty expiring between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020.

The new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. For example, if the new car warranty expires on 20 March 2020, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 June 2020. It is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer. The Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months, with the option of an extension. A warranty claim can be made at any Porsche Partner worldwide.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.