Coronavirus Pandemic: Rolls-Royce Focuses On Honey Production After Temporarily Suspending Operations

At a time when things are not usual and it's not advisable to start production and operations, automakers are manufacturing essential commodities and PPEs to help fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Rolls-Royce in the meantime working towards some different. The company is procuring the world's most exclusive honey, as it likes to term it. In its third full season of production, the entire 250,000-strong workforce in the company's Apiary is set to exceed its 2020 volume targets for the 'Rolls-Royce of Honey'.

Richard Carter, Director of Global Communications at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "The Apiary further underlines our commitment to the environment, which informs everything we do at Goodwood. Our sustainable buildings, thermal ponds, rainwater management systems and wildfowl refuge have already made the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood one of the UK's most eco-friendly manufacturing facilities. Through this project, which taps into the biodiversity of our site, including our huge living roof, we're making an important contribution to conserving Britain's vital bee population."

Rolls-Royce's English Honey Bees are currently emerging from their hives and foraging on the half-a-million trees.

Rolls-Royce's English Honey Bees are currently emerging from their hives and foraging on the half-a-million trees, shrubs and wildflowers across the 42-acre Rolls Royce site, plus the eight acres of sedum plants growing on the manufacturing plant's living roof which is the largest of its kind in UK. The Goodwood Apiary was set up in 2017 and comprises of six traditional, English-crafted, wooden beehives, each bearing a polished stainless steel nameplate handcrafted in the company's Bespoke Workshop. Five are named after cars in the Rolls-Royce product family - 'Phantom', 'Wraith', 'Ghost', 'Dawn' and 'Cullinan' - while the sixth, the 'Spirit of Ecstasy', celebrates the marque's illustrious mascot. The Bee Lines initiative also supports farmers and landowners in creating new flower-rich 'corridors' to link areas of habitat and help bees and other pollinator species to thrive.

