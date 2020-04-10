New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Royal Enfield Extends Warranty & Free Services For Customers

Royal Enfield will extend warranties and free services by two months for customers that were scheduled between March 22 and April 14, 2020.

| Updated:
Royal Enfield's extended warranty will be applicable till June 2020

Highlights

  • The warranty and free services have been extended by two months bt RE
  • All of Royal Enfield's motorcycles have transitioned to BS6 norms
  • Royal Enfield was expected to introduce a new motorcycle this month

Joining the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Honda 2Wheelers, TVS and others, Royal Enfield is the latest bike maker announce extending warranty and free services for its customers. In a letter to customers, the company said that it will be extending all the warranties and services that were scheduled between March 22 and April 14, 2020. The services have been extended by two months till June 2020. In addition, the Chennai-based bike maker also said that its dealerships, roadside assistance and doorstep services have also been impacted during the lockdown.

While the warranty extension will offer customers piece of mind, Royal Enfield has likely delayed the launch of its upcoming motorcycle that was scheduled to take place towards the end of this month. The new offering was most likely the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 based on the new J1D platform and a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 in the company's range. Borrowing several elements from the Thunderbird X, the new name brought along a new design theme, more  equipment and a BS6 compliant engine.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is the only bike maker to have successfully exhausted it's BS4 inventory before the March 31, 2020, deadline. The company has transitioned almost all of its models to the BS6 emission norms, barring the 500 cc bikes that have been discontinued and the Thunderbird 350 that gets a replacement.

To improve after sales and service, Royal Enfield introduced the new extended warranty programme under the name 'Ride Sure' in December last year. The program allows customers to extend the warranty of their RE motorcycle by two more years. Currently, all Royal Enfield motorcycles come with a standard two-year warranty. With the program, customers are gain a total warranty coverage of four years or 50,000 km, whichever is earlier. There are four packages under the Ride Sure program - basic, basic plus and premium.

