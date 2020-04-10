Coronavirus Pandemic: Royal Enfield Extends Warranty & Free Services For Customers

Joining the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Honda 2Wheelers, TVS and others, Royal Enfield is the latest bike maker announce extending warranty and free services for its customers. In a letter to customers, the company said that it will be extending all the warranties and services that were scheduled between March 22 and April 14, 2020. The services have been extended by two months till June 2020. In addition, the Chennai-based bike maker also said that its dealerships, roadside assistance and doorstep services have also been impacted during the lockdown.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 's Sales Drop 44 Per Cent In March 2020

While the warranty extension will offer customers piece of mind, Royal Enfield has likely delayed the launch of its upcoming motorcycle that was scheduled to take place towards the end of this month. The new offering was most likely the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 based on the new J1D platform and a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 in the company's range. Borrowing several elements from the Thunderbird X, the new name brought along a new design theme, more equipment and a BS6 compliant engine.

Today let us stay safe, stay home and together honour and respect the unsung heroes of India who are working relentlessly.#StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/g1rR90YkrR — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is the only bike maker to have successfully exhausted it's BS4 inventory before the March 31, 2020, deadline. The company has transitioned almost all of its models to the BS6 emission norms, barring the 500 cc bikes that have been discontinued and the Thunderbird 350 that gets a replacement.

To improve after sales and service, Royal Enfield introduced the new extended warranty programme under the name 'Ride Sure' in December last year. The program allows customers to extend the warranty of their RE motorcycle by two more years. Currently, all Royal Enfield motorcycles come with a standard two-year warranty. With the program, customers are gain a total warranty coverage of four years or 50,000 km, whichever is earlier. There are four packages under the Ride Sure program - basic, basic plus and premium.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.