Coronavirus Pandemic: Transparent Partition To Maintain Social Distancing Installed In Cabs To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country is increasing day-by-day, the state and central governments are making their best efforts to contain the pandemic. Several bodies and institutions across India have employed numerous efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A private taxi firm in Kerala has opted for the same approach by installing a transparent partition between the drivers seat and the rear passenger seat in cabs. The firm took this step to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The taxi firm decided to take this initiative after receiving suggestions from the Ernakulam district administration.

Screen partitions installed in cabs to maintain social distancing

The cabs from the firm have been deployed for the transportation of the people returning by repatriation flights and ships. The installation of a transparent partition between the driver and the passengers will maintain social distancing and prevent the driver from being exposed to the virus. Notably, the cabs are employed for the transportation of Indians coming from aboard, thus the chances of cab drivers getting exposed to the virus are higher.

Kochi:A pvt taxi firm has installed transparent partitions b/w driver&passenger seats in its cabs to prevent spread of COVID19,after suggestions from Ernakulam Dist. administration. The firm's taxis are deployed for transportation of those returning by repatriation flights,ships. pic.twitter.com/4yYXoHfzhr — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Recently, we also saw a similar video presumably from West Bengal that emerged on the internet, wherein the e-rickshaw driver divided the vehicle into compartments to ensure social distancing between the passengers. The video immediately had gone viral and it also got the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

As a part of Vande Bharat Mission, India is expected to bring back approximately 14,800 stranded Indians from the 12 countries on 64 AI flights. On Sunday, Air India flight coming from Kuala Lumpur brought 177 passengers and 2 infants on board, which landed at Cochin International Airport.

