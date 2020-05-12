New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Transparent Partition To Maintain Social Distancing Installed In Cabs To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

A private cab firm in Kerala has installed a screen partition in its cabs between driver and passengers to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the getting suggestions from Ernakulam district administration.

Screen partition installed in cabs between driver and passengers to prevent spread of coronavirus

  • A private cab firm install screen partition between driver & passengers
  • Social distancing between driver & passengers will help to contain virus
  • These cars are deployed for transportation of repatriating passengers

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country is increasing day-by-day, the state and central governments are making their best efforts to contain the pandemic. Several bodies and institutions across India have employed numerous efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A private taxi firm in Kerala has opted for the same approach by installing a transparent partition between the drivers seat and the rear passenger seat in cabs. The firm took this step to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The taxi firm decided to take this initiative after receiving suggestions from the Ernakulam district administration.

Also Read: E-Rickshaw Driver's Social Distancing Innovation Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

Screen partitions installed in cabs to maintain social distancing

The cabs from the firm have been deployed for the transportation of the people returning by repatriation flights and ships. The installation of a transparent partition between the driver and the passengers will maintain social distancing and prevent the driver from being exposed to the virus. Notably, the cabs are employed for the transportation of Indians coming from aboard, thus the chances of cab drivers getting exposed to the virus are higher.

Recently, we also saw a similar video presumably from West Bengal that emerged on the internet, wherein the e-rickshaw driver divided the vehicle into compartments to ensure social distancing between the passengers. The video immediately had gone viral and it also got the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

As a part of Vande Bharat Mission, India is expected to bring back approximately 14,800 stranded Indians from the 12 countries on 64 AI flights. On Sunday, Air India flight coming from Kuala Lumpur brought 177 passengers and 2 infants on board, which landed at Cochin International Airport.

