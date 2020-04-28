Coronavirus: Piaggio Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For Its Commercial Vehicles

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) today announced extending its warranty and free service periods by two months for its small commercial vehicle customers in India. The extension is only applicable to customers with vehicles whose warranty and free service periods expire between March 1 and May 3, 2020. Furthermore, Piaggio has also announced that it will sanitise all the vehicles free of cost within 15 days after the lockdown, and customers can avail this service at all the authorised PVPL workshops.

Commenting on the announcement, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles said, "In these unprecedented times we understand that the country is going through difficult times. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and stand with them during this pandemic. We stand committed to our Ape' customers because even during the lockdown, some of them are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both free services and warranty by two months. After this announcement, our customers will be at ease during the lockdown time and can avail our services seamlessly post the lockdown."

Piaggio has also announced extending warranty and free service periods for its Aprilia and Vespa customers

Earlier this month, Piaggio also announced extending warranty and free service periods for its Aprilia and Vespa customers for 30 days after the lockdown ends. Piaggio has announced several other initiatives to support the fight against the pandemic. The company has already arranged for free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati area. Additionally, the company is also providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and installing sanitisation infrastructure at Pune's Sassoon Government hospital.

Piaggio also set up an isolation ward for coronavirus patients, at the Baramati Government Hospital. In fact, the company has already started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits required for the isolation centre.

