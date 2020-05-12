Skoda Auto Volkswagen India today announced that its employees, supported by the labour unions in Pune and Aurangabad, contributed a day's salary to raise over Rs 1.2 crore to support the fight against COVID-19. The company says the money will be used to fund 15 full-featured ventilators, 15 monitors and 3750 PPE kits for Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. This donation comes in addition to the ₹ 1 crore financial aid pledged by the company to Pune's Sassoon General Hospital that's being used to treat coronavirus patients in the city.

Additionally, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has also contributed 21 tons of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages and has donated additional essential medicines to Sassoon General Hospital worth ₹ 22.34 lakh. Furthermore, the company has also been making reusable face shields at its Chakan and Aurangabad factories, and so far, has distributed 12,000 units of face-shields to hospitals and healthcare providers in Aurangabad, Beed, Latur and Pune.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has also been making reusable face shields its Chakan and Aurangabad factories

Also, to help treat COVID-19 patients, the carmaker's engineers have been closely working with global experts to manufacture Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, Automatic AMBU Bags, Intubation boxes and retrofitted filtered Oxygen Masks. The group has also donated over 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai, and distributed over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region. It is also helping charities, municipalities and volunteers distribute medicines and food by offering the use of its fleet of owned vehicles.

