Coronavirus: Skoda India Introduces Special Finance Schemes For Customers

Skoda Auto India has announced a bunch of new special finance schemes for its customers. The company has rolled out plans that include low-cost EMIs, 5-month moratorium on EMI for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan, and assured buyback offer on the Superb facelift. In addition to these, Skoda Auto India is also offering additional benefits listed companies, leasing partners, government and PSUs as part of the carmaker's corporate sales programme. The company believes that the new finance schemes will reduce the financial pressure that car buyers might face as an impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the digital launch of the Rapid 1.0 TSI, Superb facelift, and the new Karoq compact SUV, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "Our endeavour is to see that the initial cost of accusation does not pinch the customer's pocket. We are offering a 100 per cent ex-showroom funding at an incredibly special rage of 8.99 per cent on all models. On the new Skoda Rapid, we are introducing a special EMI Holiday offer, where you can buy the car you have always aspired to right now and pay only sometime during Diwali. This is a substantial breather for making immediate monthly installments as the liability gets pushed back, by a whopping 6 months."

The newly launched Skoda Superb sedan will come with 57 per cent assured buyback value after 36 months

Talking about the finance plan for the newly launched Superb facelift Hollis added, "We have an attractive finance scheme on the new Skoda Superb, not just the benefits of the low EMI, but we are also offering 57 per cent assured buyback value after 36 months too." Additionally, Skoda is also offering loyalty benefits to existing Skoda Group car owners, along with exchange offers on the new Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan. The company will soon also introduce Skoda certified pre-owned cars programme.

We have already seen similar finance schemes and plans from other carmakers like - Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Mercedes-Benz India. Kia Motors India is also working on a similar strategy and is likely to release its customised finance options soon.

