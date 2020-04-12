New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Threat: After Ventilators And Shields, Mahindra Starts Producing Sanitizers

A team of Mahindra employees have procured the license after completing the testing procedures of the sanitizer and the company has commenced production of Mahindra branded sanitizers.

| Published:
7,640  Views
View Photos
Mahindra has procured the license after testing procedures of the sanitizer.

Highlights

  • Mahindra has procured the license after testing of the sanitizer.
  • The company is also assembling face shields and ventilators.
  • Tech Mahindra's is also playing a key role in rolling out curfew passes.

A couple of months back none of us would have imagined automakers making products like masks, ventilators, hand gloves and now sanitizers among other personal protection equipment (PPE). Since operations across the auto sector have come to a stop abiding the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, seeing the need of the hour automakers have started manufacturing medical essentials (PPE) to ensure there is no dearth. After masks and ventilators, Mahindra is now manufacturing hand sanitizers as well.

Also Read: Coronavirus Threat: Mahindra Begins Assembly Of Face Shields

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

Scorpio

Thar

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Marazzo

TUV300

KUV100 NXT

Alturas G4

e-Verito

Xylo

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

A team of Mahindra employees have procured the license after completing the testing procedures of the sanitizer and the company has commenced production of Mahindra branded sanitizers. The company is also assembling face shields that will help the medical and healthcare staff to protect themselves from infection. The shields are being assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. Initially 500 of these shields are being made every day and numbers are likely to increase given the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

Also Read: Mahindra Starts Testing Its In-House Ventilator

qmcp7k14

Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Served 1000+ Meals

0 Comments

IT giant Tech Mahindra's is also playing a key role in rolling out the Coronavirus Online Movement Pass System (COMPASS) in record time. To enable the smooth movement of essential services and personnel like medical practitioners and food suppliers Delhi Police has recently introduced a curfew pass system that can be applied for on their official website. Mahindra has also joined hands with the government to make ventilators that will play a crucial role during these unprecedented times. Teams from Igatpuri and Mumbai plants stepped ahead to participate for the cause and had prepared the first ventilator prototype within 48 hours.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
F1 Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies At Age Of 90
F1 Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies At Age Of 90
Automakers Share Quirky Ads Raising Awareness To Encourage Social Distancing
Automakers Share Quirky Ads Raising Awareness To Encourage Social Distancing
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities