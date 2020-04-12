Coronavirus Threat: After Ventilators And Shields, Mahindra Starts Producing Sanitizers

A couple of months back none of us would have imagined automakers making products like masks, ventilators, hand gloves and now sanitizers among other personal protection equipment (PPE). Since operations across the auto sector have come to a stop abiding the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, seeing the need of the hour automakers have started manufacturing medical essentials (PPE) to ensure there is no dearth. After masks and ventilators, Mahindra is now manufacturing hand sanitizers as well.

Congrats to my colleagues Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Gadre & Pradeep Cheema as we commence production of #handsanitiser in record time from formulation to license to testing.



An humble contribution from @MahindraRise in keeping India safe.#StayHome #BeSafe@PMOIndia @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/sZdmilUPF2 — SP Shukla (@Prakashukla) April 12, 2020

A team of Mahindra employees have procured the license after completing the testing procedures of the sanitizer and the company has commenced production of Mahindra branded sanitizers. The company is also assembling face shields that will help the medical and healthcare staff to protect themselves from infection. The shields are being assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. Initially 500 of these shields are being made every day and numbers are likely to increase given the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

IT giant Tech Mahindra's is also playing a key role in rolling out the Coronavirus Online Movement Pass System (COMPASS) in record time. To enable the smooth movement of essential services and personnel like medical practitioners and food suppliers Delhi Police has recently introduced a curfew pass system that can be applied for on their official website. Mahindra has also joined hands with the government to make ventilators that will play a crucial role during these unprecedented times. Teams from Igatpuri and Mumbai plants stepped ahead to participate for the cause and had prepared the first ventilator prototype within 48 hours.

