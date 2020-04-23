Coronavirus: TVS Gives 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment And 10,000 N95 Masks In Karnataka

TVS Motor Company has announced giving over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to the Karnataka Government. The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker handed over the supplies to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka as a part of its proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19. Chief Minister Yediyurappa received the batch of protective supplies from V R Karunakara Reddy Vice President, Corporate Relations, TVS Motor Company.

TVS And Sundaram-Clayton will spend ₹ 30 Crore to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India

This is part of the company's larger initiative under which TVS has also, regularly, distributed face masks, disposable hand gloves, packed meals for essential care workers including police personnel, healthcare workers and migrants in Bengaluru. Furthermore, the company has deployed vehicles with disinfectants to prevent the spread of the virus in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

TVS Motor Company has also pledged a donation of ₹ 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

