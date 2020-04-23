New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: TVS Gives 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment And 10,000 N95 Masks In Karnataka

TVS handed over the supplies to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka as a part of its proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa receiving the package from V R Karunakara Reddy VP Corporate Relations, TVS

Highlights

  • TVS has given over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment & 10,000 N95 masks
  • The protective supplies were handed over to Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa
  • TVS has been distributing masks, gloves, meals to essential care workers

TVS Motor Company has announced giving over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to the Karnataka Government. The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker handed over the supplies to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka as a part of its proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19. Chief Minister Yediyurappa received the batch of protective supplies from V R Karunakara Reddy Vice President, Corporate Relations, TVS Motor Company.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

XL 100

Apache RTR 200 4V

Star City Plus

Sport

Radeon

Scooty Pep Plus

iQube

XL 100 Comfort

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

Wego

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

rlq0gjlc

TVS And Sundaram-Clayton will spend ₹ 30 Crore to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India

This is part of the company's larger initiative under which TVS has also, regularly, distributed face masks, disposable hand gloves, packed meals for essential care workers including police personnel, healthcare workers and migrants in Bengaluru. Furthermore, the company has deployed vehicles with disinfectants to prevent the spread of the virus in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Also Read: TVS Welcomes RBI Measures To Revive Economy

0 Comments

TVS Motor Company has also pledged a donation of ₹ 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,975 - 69,975 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 94,746 - 1.01 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 93,306 - 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.4 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 87,573 - 90,652 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 55,349 - 67,911 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 34,074 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.11 - 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 54,502 - 61,936 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 58,992 - 64,992 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 45,054 - 52,954 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 29,990 - 44,614 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 54,042 - 57,022 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 52,127 - 53,027 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 34,974 - 43,994 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
MG Hector Plus Launch Postponed To June Owing To The Coronavirus Lockdown
MG Hector Plus Launch Postponed To June Owing To The Coronavirus Lockdown
Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad and Rudrapur Plants
Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad and Rudrapur Plants
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities