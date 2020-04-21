Coronavirus: ‘Vuja De’: The Need Of The Hour

The term 'Vuja De" is the opposite of Deja Vu - which emphasizes on looking at something familiar with a fresh perspective - gaining 'new insights into old problems'. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted civilisation, global economy and our livelihood. Not only has it led to thousands of lives lost but it has also questioned our healthcare system, its readiness and our ability to provide the best services to our fellow citizens. It's very similar to the Black Swan theory, unforeseeable and catastrophic in nature. In this situation, we have two choices - complain about our unpreparedness and struggle with our ordeal, or be optimistic and utilise this period to reflect, evaluate our regimen and life choices. This is the time to 'Vuja Dé', to find new insights into old problems or situations - either in our personal or professional lives. This is a great time to redefine our priorities. We always delay certain matters for later, assuming someday we will make time to address it. But today, although due to an unfortunate situation, many of us have the opportunity and the privilege to re-think of all the activities we can do differently, personally and professionally.

Self-Development And Engagement

To begin with spend quality time with your family, re-connect with old friends and colleagues, offer help to senior citizens as much as possible and empathise with the people around you. Make listening your strongest skill and an asset that you can possibly offer to those suffering from anxiety and depression. Their fears need to be heard. Provide comfort by telling them we're all in this together.

Next, 'Read. Read. Read.' Not fake news on COVID-19 - steer away from that! But read up on learning, or development and up-skilling. It could simply also be for leisure purposes. What's key is to expose your mind to different perspectives and ideas. Team leaders most definitely are challenged with keeping their teams motivated and engaged. While online trainings are being carried out, leaders must spend time in activating people to reflect, to think about their contribution, about the way they interact with others and the way they tackle their day-to-day routine. There is also a need for a cool off period, reduction in screen time so that the extended lockdown anxiety doesn't exceed further. Channelizing the energy we possess is important and one way to utilise it would be to be physically active.

Professionally, prepare your focus areas. Ensure you involve and think about all stakeholders, but begin with yourself. Take a relook at your current profile in your organisation. Analyse your contribution to the company's vision and plan. Create a list of activities undertaken by you or your colleagues, and this is when you 'Vuja Dé' ask if those priorities are still relevant in the current scheme of things?

Relook at the approach itself. Does it still need a personal connection or can it be done digitally or virtually? Would this feature be applicable or is there a need for an alternative? How can you bring back customer confidence? These will be our questions to answer.

Newer Approaches To The Existing Framework

As a contributor to the automotive industry in India, Volkswagen India is redefining itself and finding new approaches towards its priorities. There is a whisper that consumers may opt for individual mobility solutions as they prioritise health, sanitisation and hygiene, steering them away from shared mobility (such as Uber & Ola). Assuming either situation is true, the focus will be on a push strategy rather a pull consumer strategy. Companies will need to emphasise on hygiene of their sales consultants, drivers and develop a contactless consumer engagement. There will be a further shift towards e-commerce. Bringing the product or service closer to the customer. The demand for customised services will increase.

The Volkswagen Way

As a brand that patronises safety, Volkswagen has defined its clear focus towards its employees, customers and dealer partners. We're constantly connected with each other, either for business meetings or for our informal 'Coffee Break' sessions that we'd usually engage in during office hours, only now - virtually. We're constantly monitoring the way business was conducted and working towards more and more digital options. In a one-of-kind initiative, we took quick measures to shift from a physical launch to a digital launch. The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched across our digital platforms as the 'Born Confident Show' that was very well received by our audience.

Volkswagen India launched the T-Roc SUV in the country last month

Currently, the brand is working on providing sales and services offerings in a virtual world. We are working towards supporting our #RealHeroes by manufacturing reusable face shields, donating masks and hand sanitizers. We're monitoring the liquidity situation of our partners and offering them financial support, ensuring our employees are secured across the network and receive their salaries. Worldwide, the Volkswagen Group has a strong foundation and we're relentlessly working towards normalizing the situation as much as possible. With an extensive focus on #WeNotMe, and being humane. Stay Safe.

