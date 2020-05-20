New Cars and Bikes in India

Current Generation Honda City To Continue With Only The Petrol Engine

Honda Cars India will retail the current generation and the new generation City alongside each other, and carandbike can now confirm that the current model will be sold only with the petrol engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The fourth-generation Honda City will be positioned below the new model.

Highlights

  • The new generation Honda City will be launched in a few weeks from now
  • The current-gen City uses the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.
  • The current Honda City could get a more attractive price.

The fifth generation Honda City was slated to debut in March this year but the unprecedented lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed the launch for the all-new model. The new-gen Honda City launch is just around the corner. In an interesting move, the fifth generation and the fourth generation (current) models will co-exist in the market. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India, confirmed the development on the latest episode of Freewheeling With SVP and said, "In the fourth generation, the BS6 is only available on the petrol, and that's how we intend to keep it. "

Also Read: New Generation Honda City: What We Know So Far

Honda City

9.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda City

Elaborating more on the same, Goel revealed that while the next generation Honda City will be sold in both petrol and diesel engine options, the current model will get only the 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine. The sedan was updated to the BS6 norms earlier this year and the move could see Honda take a dual approach to the compact sedan segment with a wider portfolio. The fourth gen Honda City has been around for a while and continues to be a popular-seller in the segment. It is likely that the model will get a more competitive price tag that will help take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the entry-level trims of the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris. Meanwhile, the 2020 Honda City will be a major overhaul over its predecessor and will see an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with more power, a revised diesel engine and a host of new features and goodies on offer.

pfagj9f

Exclusive: Honda Will Continue To Offer 4th Gen Honda City Alongside The New-Gen Model

While there have been rumours that Honda plans to target the fleet segment with the sale of the current generation City in India, the same is yet to be confirmed by the automaker. Goel also did not reveal the variant break-up on the old City, but did say that the model will be sold in a fairly loaded guise, in-line with the premium benchmark that the City has set for itself over the last two decades across four generations.

The move does beg the question if the new generation Honda City will see a premium price tag. The sedan made its debut in Thailand last year and looks extremely promising with an appreciable list of features. It's also grown in proportions and is now wider and longer by a considerable margin. The new car also mimics the cabin from the new generation Jazz, which makes it a clutter-free yet feature-laden interior.

With respect to the current model, the fourth generation Honda City gets all the essentials including the touchscreen infotainment system and even the HondaConnect app. Power comes from the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol motor that develops 117 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. It will be interesting to see if the current Honda City will be offered with a CVT once the new model arrives.

In contrast, the all-new Honda City uses a revised 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119 bhp while peak torque remains the same at 145 Nm. Expect the transmission options to remain the same. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel, on the other hand, makes 99 bhp and 200 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed manual.

0 Comments

The new generation Honda City is expected to debut in a few weeks and initial production will be restricted till the company chooses to scale things up, depending on the situation. More details will be available in the coming days.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda City with Immediate Rivals

Honda City
Honda
City

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
23%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Honda City Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 6.99 - 14.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities