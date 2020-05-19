Custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire In Charity Auction

Harley-Davidson has built a one-off custom LiveWire electric motorcycle to be auctioned by Bonhams for a COVID-19 fundraiser. The Bonhams online auction for the unique electric motorcycle is now underway and will run until May 26, 2020. The auction is open only for bidders in the US, and proceeds will go to United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. United Way is a non-profit organization that works with almost 1,200 offices throughout the US in a coalition of charitable organisations to pool efforts in fundraising and support. The unique custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire seems to get cosmetic updates, including a special paint scheme, and a graphics package designed specifically for the bike by Harley-Davidson's styling and design team.

"We are all affected by the current situation, and the impact it has on the most at risk portions of society," said Jon Bekefy, general manager of brand marketing at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. "As a longtime partner of the United Way, and inspired by their continued resilience in this crisis, Harley-Davidson is honored to have a part to play in the relief effort and to inspire our community about the open road ahead."

The winning bidder of the custom LiveWire will get a few unique experiences, in addition to winning the bike. The winning bidder and one guest will take part in an exclusive delivery experience and "behind-the-scenes" Harley-Davidson tour. The private, hosted experience will include an archival tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum, giving an unparalleled look at the heritage and future of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

