Custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire In Charity Auction

Harley-Davidson has joined hands with auction house Bonhams to raise funds for individuals and families recovering from COVID-19.

Proceeds from the auction of the one-off custom H-D LiveWire will go to a COVID-19 fundraiser

  • The one-off custom LiveWire has been designed for the auction
  • Proceeds from the auction will go to a COVID-19 relief fundraiser
  • The winning bidder will get some special experiences apart from the bike

Harley-Davidson has built a one-off custom LiveWire electric motorcycle to be auctioned by Bonhams for a COVID-19 fundraiser. The Bonhams online auction for the unique electric motorcycle is now underway and will run until May 26, 2020. The auction is open only for bidders in the US, and proceeds will go to United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. United Way is a non-profit organization that works with almost 1,200 offices throughout the US in a coalition of charitable organisations to pool efforts in fundraising and support. The unique custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire seems to get cosmetic updates, including a special paint scheme, and a graphics package designed specifically for the bike by Harley-Davidson's styling and design team.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Rewires Product Plan

"We are all affected by the current situation, and the impact it has on the most at risk portions of society," said Jon Bekefy, general manager of brand marketing at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. "As a longtime partner of the United Way, and inspired by their continued resilience in this crisis, Harley-Davidson is honored to have a part to play in the relief effort and to inspire our community about the open road ahead."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Appoints Jochen Zeitz As President & CEO

The winning bidder of the custom LiveWire will get a few unique experiences, in addition to winning the bike. The winning bidder and one guest will take part in an exclusive delivery experience and "behind-the-scenes" Harley-Davidson tour. The private, hosted experience will include an archival tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum, giving an unparalleled look at the heritage and future of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

