New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler Aims For Worldwide Carbon-Neutral Production By 2022: Report

Daimler, which previously wanted to just go carbon neutral in Europe, now aims to reach carbon dioxide-neutral production of passenger cars worldwide by 2022.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Daimler's carbon goal previously had just applied to Europe

Highlights

  • Daimler has announced tougher carbon emissions targets
  • It plans to achieve carbon neutral production, worldwide, by 2022
  • The carbon goal previously had just applied to Europe

German luxury automaker Daimler on Monday announced tougher carbon emissions targets, saying it aimed to reach carbon dioxide-neutral production of passenger cars worldwide by 2022.

"Now we go for worldwide carbon-neutral production by 2022," CEO Ola Kaellenius said, adding that the goal included battery production.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

CLA

GLA

G-Class

C-Class

GLS

A-Class

E-Class

CLS

S-Class

GLE

GLC

V-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

B-Class

The carbon goal previously had just applied to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz
CLA

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 87.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 68.4 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 31.36 Lakh *
View More
x
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities