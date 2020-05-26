Daimler Aims For Worldwide Carbon-Neutral Production By 2022: Report

Daimler's carbon goal previously had just applied to Europe

German luxury automaker Daimler on Monday announced tougher carbon emissions targets, saying it aimed to reach carbon dioxide-neutral production of passenger cars worldwide by 2022.

"Now we go for worldwide carbon-neutral production by 2022," CEO Ola Kaellenius said, adding that the goal included battery production.

