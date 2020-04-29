New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler Has Sold Over One Lakh BharatBenz Trucks In India So Far

Since starting production in 2012, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has sold over one lakh medium and heavy-duty trucks in the country.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Daimler India started selling India-made trucks in 2012, and has crossed this milestone in just 8 years

Highlights

  • Daimler celebrates sales of 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks in India
  • Daimler has also sold more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India
  • Daimler India has exported more than 30,000 vehicles from India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced achieving a new milestone by selling one lakh BharatBenz medium and heavy-duty trucks in the country. Daimler's commercial vehicle subsidiary in India started selling BharatBenz trucks in 2012 and has crossed this major milestone in just eight years. Furthermore, the company is also celebrating the sale of more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India, since the start of operations in 2015.

Also Read: BharatBenz Extends Warranty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

9ld6favk

Daimler celebrates 1 lakh sales of BharatBenz trucks in India, which began in 2012

Commenting on the development, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales commented that, "BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 100K truck sales so soon shows how much Indian customers appreciate Daimler's quality and value. We are very proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more."

Also Read: Bharat Benz Reveals BS6 Range Of Trucks & Buses

0 Comments

Additionally, the company has also announced celebrating important export milestones this year. Since 2012, Daimler India has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe. Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities