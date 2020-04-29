Daimler Has Sold Over One Lakh BharatBenz Trucks In India So Far

Daimler India started selling India-made trucks in 2012, and has crossed this milestone in just 8 years

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced achieving a new milestone by selling one lakh BharatBenz medium and heavy-duty trucks in the country. Daimler's commercial vehicle subsidiary in India started selling BharatBenz trucks in 2012 and has crossed this major milestone in just eight years. Furthermore, the company is also celebrating the sale of more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India, since the start of operations in 2015.

Daimler celebrates 1 lakh sales of BharatBenz trucks in India, which began in 2012

Commenting on the development, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales commented that, "BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 100K truck sales so soon shows how much Indian customers appreciate Daimler's quality and value. We are very proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more."

Additionally, the company has also announced celebrating important export milestones this year. Since 2012, Daimler India has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe. Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

