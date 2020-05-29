Daimler India Offers Free Vehicle Check-Up Sanitisation Drive To BharatBenz Customers

The campaign will run from May 26 to June 10 in Kerala & Karnataka, other states will get it soon

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the launch of a new free vehicle check-up and sanitisation campaign for BharatBenz customers. Owners of any BharatBenz truck or bus can now have the condition of their vehicles fully checked at a BharatBenz service centre and get it sanitised for free. For trucks, the cabins will be sanitised, while the whole interior will be sanitised for buses. The workshops will perform all the 37-point standard checks, helping customers determine the condition of their vehicle, which might have been idle for a long period due to the nationwide lockdown, due to the coronavirus.

Daimler's 'ProCheck' campaign offers free vehicle health check according to 37-point standard checklist

Talking about the initiative, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period during this crisis and now we support them with free vehicle checks and sanitisation. We will also provide training for drivers to help them safeguard themselves against infection."

Daimler will extend this campaign to the rest of India from June 1 to June 16, 2020, depending on lockdown restrictions

The campaign will initially run from May 26 to June 10 in Kerala and Karnataka, which currently enjoy more relaxation due to lesser COVID-19 compared to other states, under Lockdown 4.0. Subsequently, Daimler India plans to extend this campaign to the rest of the nation from June 1 to June 16, 2020, depending on lockdown restrictions.

During the lockdown period, BharatBenz ensured that over 650 trucks carrying perishable goods received the fastest possible service from dealer partners across the country. The company is currently providing health and hygiene training to drivers, in addition to conducting online training for retail and wholesale staff on BSVI, parts management and the BharatBenz Proserv customer service app.

