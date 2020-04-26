New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler Says China Business Picks Up Again: Report

Daimler reported a plunge of nearly 70% in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday due to the pandemic and warned that the cash flow it uses to pay dividends would fall this year.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler sold around 50,000 vehicles again in March

  • Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler sold around 50,000 vehicles in March
  • China is the largest market for the S-Class built in Sindelfingen.
  • Cars will roll off Daimler's assembly line again in Germany from Monday

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler has seen business stabilise in China after the country ended coronavirus lockdowns, a senior manager at the German carmaker told a newspaper on Sunday. Mercedes-Benz delivered a total of approximately 477,400 passenger cars worldwide between January and March. The report did not say how many of those went to customers in China, who bought 694,200 Mercedes-Benz cars last year, 29% of total sales. China is the largest market for the S-Class built in Sindelfingen. Normally several hundred vehicles roll off the assembly line in Sindelfingen every day.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz E 350d Diesel Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 75.29 Lakh

daimler logo

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler has seen business stabilise in China after the country ended coronavirus lockdown

"In China alone, we sold around 50,000 vehicles again in March. That makes us confident,", said Markus Schaefer, managing board member for production, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Starting Monday, cars are set to roll off Daimler's assembly line again in Germany. The Sindelfingen and Bremen passenger-car plants will start production of E- and S-Class vehicles."We won't reach this number right away when production starts next week," said Schaefer.

Also Read: Mercedes F1 Boss Wolff Takes A Stake In Aston Martin 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

