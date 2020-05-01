Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Photos And Variant Details Leaked

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O)

Images of the upcoming Datsun Redi-GO facelift have surfaced online, along with details about its variants and features. It was just recently that the company released the first teaser images of the car, and it is likely to launch in the coming weeks, post lockdown. Like hinted in the teaser, the upcoming Redi-GO facelift will come with a new face, featuring a larger grille with chrome surrounds, new sleeker headlamps with silver highlights, and a new muscular bumper with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps.

Datsun Redi-GO will get a new face with a larger grille, sleeker headlamps and new L-shaped LED DRLs

The profile of the car largely remains similar to the existing model, except for the new ORVMs, and 14-inch wheels with sporty dual-tone cover. While we do not get to see the rear section of the car, the leaked confirm that the Datsun Redi-GO will come with LED taillamps. As for the cabin, the car will get an all-new dashboard with black and gunmetal grey dual-tone treatment, front door trim fabric, and of course, an all-new 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system will also come with voice recognition, AM/FM/iPod/Bluetooth connectivity, and it doubles up as the display for the rear-view camera.

The Datsun Redi-GO Facelift will also get a newly designed cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O). The base variant will get standard fitments like - 14-inch wheels, driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, speed sensors, multiple cubby holes, halogen headlamps, and door armrests. The next level A trim additionally offers power steering, AC, second-row folding seats, Tachometer, body-coloured bumpers, and chrome knob dial for AC.

The Datsun Redi-GO Facelift will be offered in 4 variants - D, A, T, and T(O)

Adding to these features, the T variant comes with remote key entry, a 2 DIN audio system with USB, FM and Bluetooth, remote locking, central locking, monotone wheel cover, the silver bezel on the centre console, front door trim, body-coloured ORVMs, and silver bezels around the air-con vents. As for the top-end T(O) variant, in addition to the offering of the T trim, this variant comes with LED DRLs, dual airbags, 8-inch infotainment system, rear camera, LED fog lamps, front power windows, 2 tone wheel covers, body-coloured ORVMs, and accessory socket with USB and AUX-IN connectivity.

Under the hood, the Datsun Redigo gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine and an 800 cc engine, and both will be BS6 compliant. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre petrol version will get an optional AMT unit.

