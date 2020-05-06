New Cars and Bikes in India

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift: Things We Know So Far

The Datsun Redi-GO is all set to get an extensive facelift, and Nissan India has already teased the upcoming car. Here's everything that we know about the 2020 Redi-GO facelift.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O)

Highlights

  • The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift will gets several cosmetic updates
  • The Redi-GO facelift will feature LED DRLs and LED taillamps
  • The Datsun Redi-GO will gets BS6 compliant 800 cc and 1.0 petrol engines

The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift is all set to go on sale in India in the coming weeks. The company has already started teasing the car, while the car's features and variant details have also leaked online. Globally, Datsun has already announced that it will no longer introduce new models and will update its existing portfolio. So, in order to keep the Redi-GO brand relevant, we expect the updates made to the facelifted model to be quite extensive, and here's everything that we know about the upcoming car.

Also Read: New Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Teased; Market Launch Soon

Datsun Redi GO

2.68 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Datsun Redi GO

075l0uo

The 2020 Datsun Redi-go now gets an integrated spoiler at the rear along with new tail lamps as well

  1. The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will continue to be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O). However, based on engine and transmission options, the car is likely to be offered in multiple iterations.
  2. The car will come with considerable cosmetic updates, featuring a new face with a larger front grille with chrome surrounds, new sleeker headlamps with silver highlights, and a new muscular bumper with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps.
  3. The car also gets new body-coloured ORVMs, 14-inch wheels with sporty dual-tone cover, new LED taillamps, and a rear spoiler, along with new bumpers.
    Also Read: Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Photos And Variant Details Leaked
    8uil3mjo

    Datsun Redi-GO will get a new face with a larger grille, sleeker headlamps and new L-spaped LED DRLs

  4. In terms of dimensions, the car facelifted Redi-GO is expected to remain unchanged, with a total length of 3429 mm, a width of 1560 mm, and a height of 1541 mm. The wheelbase will also remain the same at 2348 mm along with a ground clearance of 185 mm.

    Also Read: Nissan's Datsun Brand Discontinued in Indonesia

  5. Inside, the car will get an all-new dashboard with black and gunmetal grey dual-tone treatment, front door trim fabric, and of course, an all-new 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system will also come with voice recognition, AM/FM/iPod/Bluetooth connectivity, and it doubles up as the display for the rear-view camera.
    r1as5gm8

    The Datsun Redi-GO Facelift will also get a newly designed cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  6. In terms of the safety features, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift comes with dual airbags, ABS with ABD, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, central locking, seatbelt reminder, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters and speed sensors. The car gets 3-point seat belts
  7. Under the hood, the Datsun Redigo gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine and an 800 cc engine, and both will be BS6 compliant. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre petrol version will get an optional AMT unit.
0 Comments

Spy Photos: Pilot On Wheels

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Datsun Redi GO with Immediate Rivals

Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 4.82 - 5.76 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities