Datsun Redi-GO Facelift: Things We Know So Far

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O)

The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift is all set to go on sale in India in the coming weeks. The company has already started teasing the car, while the car's features and variant details have also leaked online. Globally, Datsun has already announced that it will no longer introduce new models and will update its existing portfolio. So, in order to keep the Redi-GO brand relevant, we expect the updates made to the facelifted model to be quite extensive, and here's everything that we know about the upcoming car.

Also Read: New Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Teased; Market Launch Soon

Datsun Redi GO 2.68 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Datsun Redi-go now gets an integrated spoiler at the rear along with new tail lamps as well

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift will continue to be offered in four variants - D, A, T, and T(O). However, based on engine and transmission options, the car is likely to be offered in multiple iterations. The car will come with considerable cosmetic updates, featuring a new face with a larger front grille with chrome surrounds, new sleeker headlamps with silver highlights, and a new muscular bumper with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps. The car also gets new body-coloured ORVMs, 14-inch wheels with sporty dual-tone cover, new LED taillamps, and a rear spoiler, along with new bumpers.

Also Read: Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Photos And Variant Details Leaked Datsun Redi-GO will get a new face with a larger grille, sleeker headlamps and new L-spaped LED DRLs In terms of dimensions, the car facelifted Redi-GO is expected to remain unchanged, with a total length of 3429 mm, a width of 1560 mm, and a height of 1541 mm. The wheelbase will also remain the same at 2348 mm along with a ground clearance of 185 mm. Also Read: Nissan's Datsun Brand Discontinued in Indonesia Inside, the car will get an all-new dashboard with black and gunmetal grey dual-tone treatment, front door trim fabric, and of course, an all-new 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system will also come with voice recognition, AM/FM/iPod/Bluetooth connectivity, and it doubles up as the display for the rear-view camera. The Datsun Redi-GO Facelift will also get a newly designed cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system In terms of the safety features, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift comes with dual airbags, ABS with ABD, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, central locking, seatbelt reminder, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters and speed sensors. The car gets 3-point seat belts Under the hood, the Datsun Redigo gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine and an 800 cc engine, and both will be BS6 compliant. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre petrol version will get an optional AMT unit.

Spy Photos: Pilot On Wheels

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.