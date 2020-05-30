Datsun redi-GO Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift comes in 4 variants - D, A, T, and T(O) and 6 trim options

Datsun India recently launched the facelifted version of the redi-GO entry-level hatchback. Priced from ₹ 2.83 lakh to ₹ 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2020 Datsun redi-GO comes with a host of cosmetic changes, new and updated features and, of course, a pair of BS6 compliant petrol engines - an 800 cc and a 1.0-litre motor. The updated model will be offered in four variants - D, A, T, T(O), which are classified into six trims based on engine and transmission choices. The bigger 1.0-litre petrol engine and the AMT option is only offered with the top-end T(O) variant. Here's a detailed classification of the Datsun redi-GO's variants.

2020 Datsun redi-GO is priced in India in the range of ₹ 2.83 Lakh to ₹ 4.77 lakh

Datsun redi-GO - D:

Being an entry-level car, the base trim D only comes with some essential features. The exterior offerings include - chrome front radiator grille frame, 14-inch steel wheels with a hubcap, headlamps with manual levelling function, and internally adjustable ORVMs. Inside, the car comes with black interior, and cabin lights and driver-side sun visor. The cabin no longer comes with the exposed C-pillar, gets mobile and wallet storage options, seat integrated headrests.

In terms of other features, the car gets a heater and ventilator, an instrument cluster, a driver-side coins/keys storage compartment, and upper and lower gloveboxes. In terms of safety features, the car comes with ABS with EBD, driver side airbag, driver & passenger seat belt reminder, 3-point seatbelt with load limited and pretensioner for the driver, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert, and front disc brakes.

The top-spec 2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift comes with body-coloured ORVMs and new dual tone wheel covers

Datsun redi-GO - A:

In addition to the features offered with the D variant of the Datsun redi-GO, the A trim comes with body-coloured bumpers and blackened B-pillar. The cabin comes with passenger-side sun visor, an air conditioning system, power steering, digital tachometer, chrome finish AC knob dial, folding rear seat and an accessory socket. In terms of safety features, the only addition is an engine immobiliser.

At the rear, the 2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift gets revised taillamps and new bumper

Datsun redi-GO - T:

Adding over the features of the A trim, the T variant comes with features like - an Intermittent Wiper, full monotone wheel covers, an antenna, and body-coloured door handles. The cabin at the same time comes with dual-tone treatment, with brushed gunmetal grey dashboard panel, and silver bezels for the centre console. It also comes with silver decoration on steering wheel, silver finish on ac vents, and front door trim with fabric, along with Silver Colour Inner Door Handles, and 2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth, AUX-IN and USB connectivity, along with 2 front speakers. This variant also gets Remote Keyless Entry and Central Door Locking.

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift gets an all-new dashboard with an 8-inch infotainment system

Datsun redi-GO - T(O):

The top-of-the-line T(O) variant comes with additional features like - dual-tone wheel covers, body-coloured ORVMs, LED taillamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED foglamps. The cabin features premium fabric upholstery, piano black centre cluster, power windows, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Recognition, along with AM/ FM/iPod/Radio/Bluetooth Connectivity. Additional safety features include - passenger-side airbag, 3-point seatbelt with load limited and pretensioner for all seats, and reverse parking camera with projection guide.

