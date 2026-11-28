Defender Journeys To Expand In 2027; Trip Dates Out
- The fifth edition of Defender Journeys will commence in March 2027.
- The programme will feature eight itineraries and 38 rotations.
- Routes will cover Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Zanskar Valley, Thar Desert, Upper Mustang and Bhutan.
JLR India has announced the return of Defender Journeys for its fifth edition, with the luxury self-drive programme scheduled to begin in March 2027. The upcoming edition will feature at least eight unique itineraries and 38 rotations across India and neighbouring regions. Online reservations have opened.
Defender Journeys is designed to showcase the off-road capability and durability of the Defender range across challenging landscapes, while allowing participants to experience the vehicles in different driving conditions.
The programme will offer participants an opportunity to explore challenging terrains behind the wheel of a Defender SUV without having to own one. The 2027 edition of Defender Journeys will feature eight curated itineraries across India and neighbouring countries. These include the Druk Yul Journey through Bhutan, covering Siliguri, Thimphu, Phobjikha and Paro, and the Brahmaputra Journey across Northeast India, covering Guwahati, Dirang, Tawang and Balipara.
The Upper Mustang Journey will explore the rugged Himalayan terrain of Nepal, including Lo-Manthang, while the Spiti Himalayan Journey will cover Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza and Manali. Other expeditions include the Ladakh Himalayan Journey, covering Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake and Manali; the Umling La Himalayan Journey, covering Nubra, Pangong and Hanle; and the Zanskar Himalayan Journey, spanning Leh, Pangong, Uleytokpo, Purne, Kargil and Srinagar.
The Thar Journey will explore Rajasthan, covering Jaipur, Khimsar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jawai and Udaipur. The fifth edition will commence in March 2027, with 38 rotations planned across the programme.
For the fifth edition, the company says that they have expanded the Defender fleet to accommodate growing demand and provide greater flexibility in selecting travel dates. The additional vehicles will be used to increase the number of journey rotations rather than the size of individual convoys.
Each expedition will include curated itineraries, accommodation, dining and hospitality experiences. A team of product experts will also accompany participants throughout the journeys to assist with the driving experience and ensure safety.
In India, the defender is available in three body styles: Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130. The Defender 90 gets a three-door layout, while the Defender 110 features five doors. The Defender 130 has an extended body and offers seating for up to eight occupants. The range also includes the performance-focused Defender Octa
The Land Rover Defender is priced from approximately ₹99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, with prices varying depending on the body style, engine and variant. The higher-spec Defender models, including the Defender Octa, command a significantly higher price.
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