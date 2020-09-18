New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations

The Delhi government will roll out a coordinated strategy to setup 200 public charging and battery swapping stations at prominent locations in the city.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
A planning exercise will be carried out in the next 2 weeks for setting up the infrastructure

All government agencies in Delhi including the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Transport department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), DSIIDC, etc, will carry out a comprehensive planning exercise in the next two weeks to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for the purpose of setting up public charging stations.

According to an official release, through this exercise, the Delhi government will roll out a coordinated strategy to setup 200 public charging and battery swapping stations at prominent locations in the city. This was among the key decisions taken at the first meeting of the Charging Infrastructure Working Group of Delhi Government that met today under the Chairmanship of Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson, Dialogue, and Development Commission of Delhi.

niti ev charging stations new delhi

Establishing charging facilities in restricted public spaces such as malls, office complexes, hotels, hospitals etc. was also identified as a priority at the meeting.

The Delhi EV Policy 2020 which was notified in last month by the Transport Department lays special emphasis on the accelerated rollout of public charging infrastructure as a key enabler in the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi. Given the multiplicity of agencies in Delhi, the task of devising and implementing a coordinated strategy for setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi has been entrusted to the Charging Infrastructure Working Group. Besides Vice-Chairperson (DDC), the meeting was attended by the Transport Commissioner, Secretary NDMC, Additional Commissioners of the three MCDs, CEOs of Discoms, and senior representatives of the Power Department, DMRC, Delhi Transco Ltd., and EESL.

"Delhi government will soon be rolling out financial incentives promised under the EV policy. By creating a Charging Infrastructure Working Group, the Delhi government has brought on board all the different agencies and DISCOMs of Delhi to initiate work on the accelerated rollout of charging infrastructure in a collaborative manner. This is critical to realizing CM Arvind Kejriwal''s vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India and among the top cities globally in terms of EV penetration", said Jasmine Shah.

At today''s meeting, the three Discoms, EESL, DMRC, Delhi Transco Ltd., NDMC, East MCD, and North MCD gave a detailed presentation of their proposals for rapidly augmenting the public charging infrastructure as well as private charging infrastructure in the city.

llprhdps

The charging infrastructure should focus on having more slow-charging stations consisting of AC-001 charging points (3.3 kW each) and a limited number of DC-001 fast chargers (15 kW each),

It was agreed at the meeting that given the emphasis of the Delhi EV Policy on mass adoption of EVs in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicle segments, the charging infrastructure should focus primarily on setting up a large number of slow-charging stations consisting of AC-001 charging points (3.3 kW each) and a limited number of DC-001 fast chargers (15 kW each), instead of setting up a few expensive fast-charging stations that cater primarily for premium four-wheelers. Additionally, developing a wide network of battery swapping stations was also identified as a key priority.

In addition to public charging stations, establishing charging facilities in restricted public spaces such as malls, office complexes, group housing societies, hotels, education institutions, hospitals etc. was also identified as a priority at the meeting.

0 Comments

Given these premises have high capacity commercial connections, it was discussed that setting up of a large number of slow-charging points at these facilities would be inexpensive and a quick way of setting up thousands of additional charging points in the city and reducing range anxiety. Dialogue and Development Commission and Delhi Transco Ltd. were entrusted with the role of working out a special scheme on the lines of the RESCO model under the rooftop solar scheme to empanel energy operators at the city level who could then be engaged by the owners of these premises to invest, install and maintain charging points for public use within these facilities, according to the release.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities