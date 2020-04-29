New Cars and Bikes in India

Delhi: Ola's Free Ambulance Service To Aid Non-Coronavirus Patients

Ola's emergency mobility will provide free transportation for medical trips for non-Coronavirus cases through its network of vehicles.

Ola plans to collaborate with more states for similar emergency services.

Highlights

  • Ambulance service rolled out in partnership with Delhi Government.
  • Users can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab.
  • Ola is also ferrying medical staff in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Ride hailing company Ola has been making significant contributions through various means in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes making contributions in the relief funds of various states as well as in PM cares fund. The company is also providing paid emergency cab services in various cities across the country. In its latest initiative Ola in partnership with Delhi state Government's health department has rolled out its service to bolster the capital's ambulance network. The company's fleet will be used as mini-ambulances which will enable citizens to access essential medical care with minimum delay.

gg4ocjf8

Cabs are equipped with masks and sanitisers and are operated by specially trained drivers.

This free of cost service will aid in making up for the shortage of essential medical transportation during these difficult times. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-Coronavirus medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost. These medical trips could include scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy and for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others. Ola is promising a clean and safe ride experience by ensuring that all earmarked cabs are equipped with masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, "Access to healthcare, especially for non-COVID related emergencies is becoming a major challenge in our cities. Through this initiative, we will be able to supplement the existing ambulance network with access to quick and safe mobility for anyone in need, to get to the hospital."

Also Read: Ola Donates ₹ 8 Crore In Coronavirus Relief Funds

0 Comments

Ola has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential mobility services in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals. The company's paid service 'Ola Emergency' is now operating in 15 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

