New Cars and Bikes in India

Demand For Two-Wheelers Set To Increase After Lockdown: carandbike Survey

The results of a recent survey conducted by carandbike have revealed that the Indian two-wheeler industry is poised to be on a revival path with strong demand.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Two-wheeler purchases set to pick up immediately after lockdown lifts

Highlights

  • 73% potential buyers will make a purchase in 3 months post lockdown
  • Demand set to increase for mass market bikes
  • Scooter demand likely to decline marginally

The global two-wheeler industry is going through a slowdown due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in many parts of the world. India is the world's largest two-wheeler market by volume, and the current countrywide lockdown has certainly affected production and sales of all kinds of scooters and motorcycles. But there is still some good news for the industry, as the results of a carandbike survey indicate. As India moves towards restrictions of the lockdown, there will be immediate demand for two-wheelers, as more and more Indians will look to prefer a personal mode of transport, rather than opt for public transport in the post-COVID-19 world.

Also Read: Demand For Cars Under ₹ 7 Lakh To Go Up After Lockdown

i4fipq3s

As many as 73 per cent potential buyers will make a purchase in three months after lockdown

According to the survey, as many as 73 per cent of potential bike buyers will consider purchasing a two-wheeler within three months after the lockdown is lifted. And compared to purchases of passenger cars, potential two-wheeler customers will be quicker to make a purchase after the lockdown. In fact, 48 per cent of two-wheeler customers are willing to buy a new motorcycle or scooter in just one month after the lockdown. Only 16 per cent respondents said they will wait for three to six months after the lockdown to make a two-wheeler purchase.

Another interesting trend noticed in the survey is that interest in mass market motorcycles increased from 35 per cent before the lockdown to 45 per cent after lockdown, while interest in sports bikes or the cruiser segment decreased slightly from 52 per cent before the lockdown to 45 per cent in the post-lockdown period.

Also Read: Strong Pent-Up Demand For Passenger Cars After Lockdown

avk9u5ao

Demand for scooters likely to decline marginally

Overall, the top five most inquired brands before and during lockdown are Honda, Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Bajaj. As many as 22 per cent of consumers are enquiring for products from Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume. Another interesting trend revealed in the survey is that enquiries of scooters went down by 10 per cent, after the lockdown came into effect. This may be attributed to the changing attitude of having a two-wheeler for the daily commute, as well as the occasional long distance commute, and not as a casual nearby runaround option. So, preference for motorcycles grew from 73 per cent among the respondents before the lockdown to 84 per cent, while for scooters, preferences fell from 27 per cent before lockdown to 16 per cent after lockdown.

0 Comments

The carandbike survey was conducted in April 2020 in association with Brandscapes. The survey was conducted among more than 1,000 market customers of carandbike, and over 100 dealers of new and pre-owned dealers. The survey covered respondents in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Indore.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
25%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Top 5 Sedans To Look Out For Post Lockdown
Top 5 Sedans To Look Out For Post Lockdown
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India This Year
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India This Year
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities