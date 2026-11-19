Denza Bao 5 Tows Boeing 747 Aircraft On Two Wheels
- The Bao 5 completed three runs on four, three and two wheels
- Its two-wheel attempt swapped seats with 4,500 kg of ballast
- Denza claims that the Bao 5's powertrain remained completely unmodified
We have seen cars tow aeroplanes before, but never quite like this. BYD’s luxury arm Denza, which recently debuted in India, has hooked up its Bao 5 SUV to a Boeing 747 jumbo jet and pulled the aircraft along on just two wheels. The stunt took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, UK, with the SUV towing the 180-tonne (180,000 kg) aircraft using its standard plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Also Read: BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In India
Denza claims this is the first time a production car has towed an aircraft on two wheels, and also the first time a Boeing 747 has been pulled using electric power alone. The team completed three runs, starting with all four wheels on the ground, moving to three wheels and finally attempting it on just two. Across the three runs, the Bao 5 covered a combined distance of 1.6 kilometres.
The aircraft was a Boeing 747-400 that left service in 2020. Interestingly, the Bao 5's powertrain was left completely untouched for the exercise. The model was running on its standard plug-in hybrid system, which combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with three electric motors. Two of these drive the front and rear axles, while the third acts as a generator. The combined system produces 539 bhp and 760 Nm of torque.
Also Read: BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At Rs 1.57 Crore
For the two-wheel attempt, Denza removed the passenger seats from the Bao 5 to make room for 4,500 kg of additional ballast. Ballast is essentially extra weight placed inside a vehicle to improve traction by putting more load on the driven wheels. For the three-wheel run, 2,000 kg of ballast was installed. Small stabilisers were also fitted to each axle to compensate for the missing wheels and help keep the car balanced.
Behind the wheel was Mark Gallifant, a senior technician at BYD UK, whose previous towing achievement involved a fully loaded double-decker bus carrying passengers. Denza says the team inspected the Bao 5 after each run and found no signs of stress on the powertrain, chassis or tyres.
For some perspective, the Bao 5 weighs 3,035 kg and has a conventional rated towing capacity of 2,500 kg. The aircraft, meanwhile, weighed 180 tonnes. The Bao 5 gets a 31.8 kWh battery pack with BYD's Cell-to-Chassis technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle's structure. It has a claimed electric-only range of around 90 km (WLTP) and a combined range of approximately 864 km. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.
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