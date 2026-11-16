Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Size, Powertrains, Features Compared
- Denza D9 gets both FWD and AWD configurations.
- Lexus LM 350h is available in four- and seven-seat configurations in India.
- MG M9 has the longest wheelbase in this comparison, at 3,200mm.
The Denza D9 has been launched in India, and it falls under the luxury MPV segment. It will face stiff competition in India, including the Lexus LM, Toyota Vellfire and MG M9. While the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire are offered with hybrid powertrains, the MG M9 and the Denza D9 are all-electric MPVs.
Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Price
|Model
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price (India)
|Denza D9
|Single variant
|₹90 lakh
|Lexus LM
|350h VIP (7-seater)
|₹2.20 crore
|Lexus LM
|350h Ultra Luxury (4-seater)
|₹2.75 crore
|Toyota Vellfire
|Hi
|₹1.20 crore
|Toyota Vellfire
|VIP Executive Lounge
|₹1.30 crore
|MG M9
|Single variant
|₹79.95 lakh
In terms of pricing, the MG M9 is the most affordable MPV in this comparison, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 79.95 lakh, followed by the Denza D9 at Rs 90 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire is priced between Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 1.30 crore, depending on the variant. The Lexus LM sits at the top of the price range, with prices starting at Rs 2.20 crore for the seven-seater VIP variant and going up to Rs 2.75 crore for the four-seater Ultra Luxury variant.
Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Powertrain Details
|Specification
|Denza D9
|Lexus LM 350h
|Toyota Vellfire
|MG M9
|Powertrain
|BEV
|2.5-litre petrol-hybrid
|2.5-litre petrol-hybrid
|BEV
|Engine / motor
|PMSM; front motor on FWD
|2,487cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine + electric motors
|2,487cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine + electric motors
|Front-mounted electric motor
|Maximum power
|462.2bhp
|246 Bhp
|190 Bhp
|241 Bhp
|Maximum torque
|365Nm
|242Nm
|240Nm
|350Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed reduction gear
|e-CVT
|e-CVT
|Single-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|AWD
|AWD
|FWD
|Battery
|115kWh Blade Battery
|Ni-MH hybrid battery
|Hybrid battery
|90kWh NMC battery
|Claimed range
|608km (WLTC)
|NA
|NA
|548km (MIDC)
The four MPVs differ significantly in their powertrain setups. The Denza D9 is a pure-electric model, offered with a front-wheel-drive configuration.
The Lexus LM 350h and Toyota Vellfire, meanwhile, use 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrains paired with e-CVT transmissions and AWD.
The MG M9 is also a pure-electric MPV; like the Denza, it gets a front-mounted motor producing 241 Bhp and 350Nm, powered by a 90kWh battery pack with a claimed MIDC range of 548km.
Also Read: BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In India
Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Dimensions
|Specification
|Denza D9
|Lexus LM 350h
|Toyota Vellfire
|MG M9
|Length
|5,250mm
|5,125mm
|5,005mm
|5,270mm
|Width
|1,960mm
|1,890mm
|1,850mm
|2,000mm
|Height
|1,900mm
|1,945mm
|1,950mm
|1,840mm
|Wheelbase
|3,110mm
|3,000mm
|3,000mm
|3,200mm
|Seating capacity
|7
|4 / 7
|7
|7
In terms of dimensions, the MG M9 is the longest and has the longest wheelbase in this comparison, measuring 5,270mm and 3,200mm, respectively.
The Denza D9 follows with a length of 5,250mm, 1,960mm in width and 1,900mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. The MPV gets a 2+2+3 seating configuration, with captain seats in the second row. The Denza D9 is the largest of the three in terms of length, width and wheelbase, measuring 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 3,110mm in wheelbase. However, at 1,900mm, it is shorter in height than both the Toyota Vellfire (1,950mm) and Lexus LM (1,940mm).
The Toyota Vellfire is the shortest at 5,005mm, and also has the same 3,000mm wheelbase as the Lexus. The MG M9 is also the widest at 2,000mm, while the Denza D9 is the tallest at 1,920mm among the four, based on the figures used in this comparison.
Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Features
All four MPVs are positioned as premium people-movers, with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort and convenience. Their cabins feature multi-zone climate control, premium upholstery, powered seating functions and advanced infotainment systems. They also offer a range of driver assistance and safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane assistance and collision avoidance features, although the availability and specifications vary by model and market.
On the equipment front, the Denza D9 gets a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, second-row armrest screens and a 16-speaker Devialet sound system. Other features include three-zone automatic climate control, a refrigerator and a 1.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof with a sunshade.
The second-row seats offer 10-way power adjustment, 10-point massage, heating, ventilation, memory functions and power-adjustable leg rests. The front seats also get power adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions. Additional features include multi-colour ambient lighting, four 50W wireless charging positions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and six USB ports.
The Toyota Vellfire gets a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a 15-speaker JBL sound system, a full-TFT multi-information display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include tri-zone automatic climate control, dual sunroofs, a wireless smartphone charger, 14-colour ambient lighting and a detachable power control device for second-row occupants. It also gets a premium dual-tone dashboard with leather finish and wooden inserts, genuine leather seats with memory foam and powered sliding rear doors.
The second-row captain seats come with power adjustment, massage functionality, heating, ventilation and powered ottomans. They also get a one-touch Comfort Mode with memory function and powered rear sunblinds. The front gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory.
Additional features include a multifunction foldable rotary tray with a vanity mirror and a super-long overhead console. The top-spec VIP Executive Lounge variant additionally gets a 14-inch rear-seat entertainment screen, independently operable dual sunroofs and a head-up display.
The Lexus LM gets a 14-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10-inch head-up display (seven-seater) and a Mark Levinson 23-speaker 3D surround sound system in the four-seat configuration.
Other features include dual independent glass roof windows, 14-colour ambient lighting, acoustic glass, power-operated sliding doors and Lexus Climate Concierge. The four-seater also gets a 48-inch ultra-wide rear entertainment screen, a refrigerator, a privacy partition with dimmable glass and a wireless charging station.
The second-row seats in the four-seater configuration feature power adjustment, powered ottomans, heating, ventilation and a relaxation function with seven massage programmes and five pressure levels. The seven-seater gets power-adjustable second-row seats with ottomans, heating, and ventilation. Both configurations get ventilated and heated front seats, while the seven-seater also features a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and a 50:50 split third row.
The MG M9 gets a 13-speaker premium sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier, a yacht-style dual sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting. Other features include Cognac brown leather and suede upholstery, an Intelligent Arm Rest for controlling cabin functions, electrically operated sliding doors and a 55-litre front storage compartment. It also gets a flexible luggage capacity of up to 1,720 litres.
The second-row Presidential Seats feature 16-way power adjustment, eight massage modes, heating and ventilation. The seats also get an adjustable armrest with integrated controls. Additional features include Level 2 ADAS with a driver monitoring system, seven airbags and a 90kWh NMC battery.
Overall, the MG M9 stands out as the most affordable option. However, in terms of equipment, the Denza D9 emerges as a strong competitor in the sub-Rs 1 crore segment. The Toyota Vellfire sits in the middle, offering a more luxurious MPV experience. At the top of the range is the Lexus LM, which is the most premium MPV in this comparison.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Nov 16, 2026New Audi A5 Spied In India Ahead Of DebutNew A5 replaces the A4 in markets across the globe and is expected to share its powertrain with the recently launched new Q3.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 16, 2026CNG Price Hiked In Mumbai; Rises to Rs 91.50 Per KgCNG Prices have been hiked for the 8th time this year.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 16, 2026Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Size, Powertrains, Features ComparedDenza, BYD’s premium electric vehicle brand, is set to make its India debut in November. Carandbike has confirmed that the brand will enter the Indian market with two models: the Denza D9 MPV and the Z9 GT Shooting Brake.1 min read
- How To Prevent Damage To Your Car's Wiring From RatsWe have shared some practical, proven ways to protect your car’s engine bay and electrical wiring from rodent attacks.1 min read
- Why Car Sunroofs Leak: Clogged Drains, Water Damage & Preventive Measures ExplainedCar sunroofs are prone to leaking during heavy rains, so you need to do some simple maintenance to keep your cabin completely dry.1 min read
- Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Tata Safari Vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which SUV Should You Buy?The Mahindra Scorpio N and the XUV 7XO get an AWD option, while the Tata Safari is restricted to a front-wheel-drive (FWD) powertrain.6 mins read