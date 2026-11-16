Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Size, Powertrains, Features Compared

The Denza D9 has been launched in India, and it falls under the luxury MPV segment. It will face stiff competition in India, including the Lexus LM, Toyota Vellfire and MG M9. While the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire are offered with hybrid powertrains, the MG M9 and the Denza D9 are all-electric MPVs.

Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Price

Model Variant Ex-showroom Price (India) Denza D9 Single variant ₹90 lakh Lexus LM 350h VIP (7-seater) ₹2.20 crore Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury (4-seater) ₹2.75 crore Toyota Vellfire Hi ₹1.20 crore Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge ₹1.30 crore MG M9 Single variant ₹79.95 lakh

In terms of pricing, the MG M9 is the most affordable MPV in this comparison, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 79.95 lakh, followed by the Denza D9 at Rs 90 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire is priced between Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 1.30 crore, depending on the variant. The Lexus LM sits at the top of the price range, with prices starting at Rs 2.20 crore for the seven-seater VIP variant and going up to Rs 2.75 crore for the four-seater Ultra Luxury variant.

Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Powertrain Details

Specification Denza D9 Lexus LM 350h Toyota Vellfire MG M9 Powertrain BEV 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid BEV Engine / motor PMSM; front motor on FWD 2,487cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine + electric motors 2,487cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine + electric motors Front-mounted electric motor Maximum power 462.2bhp 246 Bhp 190 Bhp 241 Bhp Maximum torque 365Nm 242Nm 240Nm 350Nm Transmission Single-speed reduction gear e-CVT e-CVT Single-speed automatic Drivetrain FWD AWD AWD FWD Battery 115kWh Blade Battery Ni-MH hybrid battery Hybrid battery 90kWh NMC battery Claimed range 608km (WLTC) NA NA 548km (MIDC)

The four MPVs differ significantly in their powertrain setups. The Denza D9 is a pure-electric model, offered with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

The Lexus LM 350h and Toyota Vellfire, meanwhile, use 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrains paired with e-CVT transmissions and AWD.

The MG M9 is also a pure-electric MPV; like the Denza, it gets a front-mounted motor producing 241 Bhp and 350Nm, powered by a 90kWh battery pack with a claimed MIDC range of 548km.

Also Read: BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In India

Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Dimensions

Specification Denza D9 Lexus LM 350h Toyota Vellfire MG M9 Length 5,250mm 5,125mm 5,005mm 5,270mm Width 1,960mm 1,890mm 1,850mm 2,000mm Height 1,900mm 1,945mm 1,950mm 1,840mm Wheelbase 3,110mm 3,000mm 3,000mm 3,200mm Seating capacity 7 4 / 7 7 7

In terms of dimensions, the MG M9 is the longest and has the longest wheelbase in this comparison, measuring 5,270mm and 3,200mm, respectively.

The Denza D9 follows with a length of 5,250mm, 1,960mm in width and 1,900mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. The MPV gets a 2+2+3 seating configuration, with captain seats in the second row. The Denza D9 is the largest of the three in terms of length, width and wheelbase, measuring 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 3,110mm in wheelbase. However, at 1,900mm, it is shorter in height than both the Toyota Vellfire (1,950mm) and Lexus LM (1,940mm).

The Toyota Vellfire is the shortest at 5,005mm, and also has the same 3,000mm wheelbase as the Lexus. The MG M9 is also the widest at 2,000mm, while the Denza D9 is the tallest at 1,920mm among the four, based on the figures used in this comparison.



Denza D9 vs Lexus LM vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Features

All four MPVs are positioned as premium people-movers, with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort and convenience. Their cabins feature multi-zone climate control, premium upholstery, powered seating functions and advanced infotainment systems. They also offer a range of driver assistance and safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane assistance and collision avoidance features, although the availability and specifications vary by model and market.

On the equipment front, the Denza D9 gets a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, second-row armrest screens and a 16-speaker Devialet sound system. Other features include three-zone automatic climate control, a refrigerator and a 1.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof with a sunshade.

The second-row seats offer 10-way power adjustment, 10-point massage, heating, ventilation, memory functions and power-adjustable leg rests. The front seats also get power adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions. Additional features include multi-colour ambient lighting, four 50W wireless charging positions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and six USB ports.

The Toyota Vellfire gets a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a 15-speaker JBL sound system, a full-TFT multi-information display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include tri-zone automatic climate control, dual sunroofs, a wireless smartphone charger, 14-colour ambient lighting and a detachable power control device for second-row occupants. It also gets a premium dual-tone dashboard with leather finish and wooden inserts, genuine leather seats with memory foam and powered sliding rear doors.

The second-row captain seats come with power adjustment, massage functionality, heating, ventilation and powered ottomans. They also get a one-touch Comfort Mode with memory function and powered rear sunblinds. The front gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory.

Additional features include a multifunction foldable rotary tray with a vanity mirror and a super-long overhead console. The top-spec VIP Executive Lounge variant additionally gets a 14-inch rear-seat entertainment screen, independently operable dual sunroofs and a head-up display.

The Lexus LM gets a 14-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10-inch head-up display (seven-seater) and a Mark Levinson 23-speaker 3D surround sound system in the four-seat configuration.

Other features include dual independent glass roof windows, 14-colour ambient lighting, acoustic glass, power-operated sliding doors and Lexus Climate Concierge. The four-seater also gets a 48-inch ultra-wide rear entertainment screen, a refrigerator, a privacy partition with dimmable glass and a wireless charging station.

The second-row seats in the four-seater configuration feature power adjustment, powered ottomans, heating, ventilation and a relaxation function with seven massage programmes and five pressure levels. The seven-seater gets power-adjustable second-row seats with ottomans, heating, and ventilation. Both configurations get ventilated and heated front seats, while the seven-seater also features a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and a 50:50 split third row.

The MG M9 gets a 13-speaker premium sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier, a yacht-style dual sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting. Other features include Cognac brown leather and suede upholstery, an Intelligent Arm Rest for controlling cabin functions, electrically operated sliding doors and a 55-litre front storage compartment. It also gets a flexible luggage capacity of up to 1,720 litres.

The second-row Presidential Seats feature 16-way power adjustment, eight massage modes, heating and ventilation. The seats also get an adjustable armrest with integrated controls. Additional features include Level 2 ADAS with a driver monitoring system, seven airbags and a 90kWh NMC battery.

Overall, the MG M9 stands out as the most affordable option. However, in terms of equipment, the Denza D9 emerges as a strong competitor in the sub-Rs 1 crore segment. The Toyota Vellfire sits in the middle, offering a more luxurious MPV experience. At the top of the range is the Lexus LM, which is the most premium MPV in this comparison.